Drew Barrymore got creative with applying her makeup — and every woman can relate

As any woman knows, there's just not always time to get everything done in the morning. And as Drew Barrymore demonstrates, sometimes you just have to use what you got to get ready for the day.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Drew Barrymore in February at the premiere of the "Santa Clarita Diet" in Hollywood.

Like, when you're in the subway and need to apply some last-minute makeup but desperately need some kind of mirror to get it on straight?

Necessity is the mother of invention!

#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go @thenewstand at Columbuscircirlcle hub and at a local ferrys to be determined hold please and thank you A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:55am PDT

Barrymore posted this cute, off-the-cuff pic on Instagram Friday showing just how brave she is: We're not sure we'd be willing to get that close to our eyes with a mascara wand on a moving train!

Then again, as the "Santa Clarita Diet" star's hurried caption seems to indicate, maybe she was in-between stops.

#summerwhat? #rainandnothinbut #hatsarethebestumbrellas #foreverweareyeliner is not letting me down! @flowerbeauty #rainproof #foolproof A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 25, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Either way, we love the gal on the go look plus her hat, and the picture itself seems like a still out of a 1970s classic Gotham movie.

You go, gal!

