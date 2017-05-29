Don't get married on this day! Here are the rudest holidays to tie the knot

share tweet pin email

You put a lot of thought and planning into your special day, but you might want to make sure the day you've selected to say "I do" isn't already a special one for your guests.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Is it OK to get married on Memorial Day? Play Video - 1:15 Is it OK to get married on Memorial Day? Play Video - 1:15

Sure, a Fourth of July wedding with fireworks might sound like fun to you — but to your loved ones, it might mean losing out on a rare and warm four-day weekend, complete with barbecue and precious pool time.

But that doesn't mean all holidays should be off limits. USA Today took a look at eight holidays and ranked them from "totally fine" to the "absolutely rudest" days to have a wedding.

Shutterstock

The results? Well, you can feel free to tie the knot of Presidents Day, but don't expect a joyful response if you make your big commitment on Christmas.

Be sure to check out the full list of holidays and holi-don'ts, but keep in mind, these rules of rudeness have exceptions, too.

TODAY's own Carson Daly married wife Siri in a small ceremony right around Christmas — and they had a good reason for that.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Carson Daly marries Siri Pinter for Christmas in surprise ceremony Play Video - 0:55 Carson Daly marries Siri Pinter for Christmas in surprise ceremony Play Video - 0:55

"We got married on the 23rd of December," he said of their surprise nuptials. "We did it because family was already in town."

And, of course, it turned out to be the perfect present for their parents.

RELATED:

Photographer shares emotional story behind viral bridesmaid-in-the-lake photos

Bride's 89-year-old grandma steals the show as a beautiful bridesmaid

This story was originally published on May 31, 2016.