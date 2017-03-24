share tweet pin email

A little goes along away!

That's been the theme all week as TODAY contributor Jill Martin has shared some of her favorite spring steals. While she certainly impressed us with her incredible $10 or less finds, she's back for one more installment and this time she's dropped the bar even lower to $5 or less. Yup, you read that correctly.

She also has a few tips for finding bargains at your favorite retailers.

Next time you need a baby gift, Martin suggests heading to your local TJ Maxx where they have a wide selection of items under their clearance section.

She also recommends looking at the sale section of stores like KMart where you can find even steeper discounts. And if you're in the market for some new home decor, she suggests visiting HomeGoods where you can also score some good deals in their clearance section.

RELATED:Get ready to shop and save big! The best bargain deals for under $10

The consensus? Don't be afraid to spend some time going through the clearance section because that's where the best deals can be found — if you know what you're looking for.

From birthday party supplies to basic T-shirts to makeup, she's scouted out some of the best deals available online, so you don't even have to leave your couch (or perhaps your bed) to get your shopping done.

Supplies

Kikkerland Woodlands Bag Clip, $5, Amazon

Amazon

These bag clips might be functional, but they're also adorable. Kids will love them for keeping their favorite snacks fresh time and time again. Amazon is offering this product for 25 percent off with the following code: AMZHOMEFRI. Please note the code is only valid on Thursday March 23rd and is limited to one unit per customer per product.

RELATED: These are the hottest bargains for under $100

Party essentials

Disney Princess Snack Stands, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

This snack stand makes for an adorable cupcake display at a birthday party.

Disney Princess Snack Boxes, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

Use these to put out everything from pretzels to popcorn to candy at your child's next birthday celebration.

Disney Princess Placemat, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

Go all out with the princess theme with these placemats. They come in packs of 12.

All-Sports Paper Party Plates, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

If you're planning a boy's party, these plates are sure to be a winner. They come in packs of 18 plates.

Bubbles with Wands, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

Summer is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to break out the bubbles for the kids. There are three packs of bubbles per unit.

Sidewalk Chalk, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

Kids love to play with a chalk, but it can be a royal pain constantly having to go get more because it breaks. You can get four packs of 20 pieces of chalk for just $4. Now, that's a deal!

Wack-A-Pack Self-Inflating Birthday Balloons, 4 units for $4 ($1 a unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

There's no doubt that balloons are a birthday necessity. Get the look of helium balloons without the helium. These balloons self-inflate. How easy! There are four balloons in each pack. It's total of 16 balloons for $4.

Tumble Tower Stacking Wood Block Games, 4 units for $4 ($1 per unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

This fun mini game will occupy kids everywhere for hours of fun! The game lets 2-4 players try to win by being the last to safely pull a wood block from the tower and stack it on the top. They're perfect for prize boxes, party favors, and stocking stuffers. You'll get a box of 36 blocks for $4!

Assorted Board Games, 4 units for $4 ($1 per unit), Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree will send an assortment of board games based on how many you order. Use these for family game night or at your child's next slumber party.

RELATED: Get them while they're hot! Home and fashion deals for under $25

Clothes

First-Layer Fitted Cami, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

This will be your go-to camisole for layering. It comes in a wide variety of colors for any outfit.

First-Layer Fitted Cami Tunic, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

This camisole comes in a longer length hitting just below the hips. It's perfect for when you want more coverage or need to put something under a long sweater or coat. It comes in a variety of shades.

First-Layer Fitted Rib-Knit Tank, $3, Old Navy

Old Navy

Wear this ribbed tank all sumer long with your favorite pair of shorts or jeans.

EveryWear Relaxed Racerback Tank, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

This tank comes in teal and cream. Whether you want the perfect pop of color or just an everyday go-to, there's an option for you.

Fitted 2-Way Layering Tank, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

This tank will look great on it's own, but it also makes the perfect layering piece.

Perfect V-Neck Tee, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

This is that comfy T-shirt you've been looking for. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can get all of your basics.

Fitted V-Neck Tee, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

This is also another super comfy option. The loose fit makes it perfect for weekend wear.

Fitted Crew Neck Tee, $5, Old Navy

Old Navy

If you're looking for your classic crew neck T-shirt, this is it. It comes in a variety of colors for any outfit, day or mood.

RELATED: These are the hottest home and fashion deals online for $50 or less

Makeup

Beauty Bundle, $5, e.l.f.

This bundle includes a contour palette, a cream eyeliner in coffee, and an illuminating mist and set. This bundle typically retails for $13, but e.l.f. is offering for $5.