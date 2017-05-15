share tweet pin email

When it comes to hair care and styling for little girls, you might assume that the responsibility rests solely on moms. You'd be wrong.

Thanks to Cozy Friedman, the owner of Cozy's Cuts kids hair salon in Manhattan, dads aren't as clueless about hair as they maybe once were.

"I think the fact that dads have a way to bond with their girls is amazing," Friedman said of her "Dad Braiding 101" classes. "Because a lot of times, they don’t have as many things in common as a mom and a daughter or a dad and a son."

For Craig Axelrod, a braiding student and father of three girls, the class was a no-brainer. "When I saw we had the opportunity to take this class, spend time together and learn, it’s a win-win for me," he said.

Are you a first-time braider? Simply follow Friedman's quick-and-easy tips and always remember the acronym D.A.D.: distract, arrange and detangle.

Distract: Offer books, activities or even some extra TV time, so that brushing through tangled hair doesn’t feel like pulling teeth. Arrange: Separate and clip the hair into sections so that you can work on one area at a time. Detangle: Spray some detangling formula (sold at any local drugstore) and brush through the hair, starting at the bottom.

Next, tie a simple ponytail and make a peace sign. Slide your two fingers through the hair until you have three separate sections. Loop the right section over and into the middle. This is your new middle section. Repeat on the left side and alternate until you've created a braided pattern to the bottom. Add a final hair tie and you've done it!

And for dads who are feeling really ambitious, here are more suggestions.

This article was originally published on Sep. 22, 2015 on TODAY.com.