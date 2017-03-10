From curly to straight, 3 women learn how to embrace their natural hair

share tweet pin email

It seems as though no woman is satisfied with the hair she was born with. Those with curls spend hours and hours trying to tame the mane, while women with straight hair spend all of their energy trying to increase volume and achieve the same bouncy curls their big-haired besties are fighting against.

What's a girl to do?

Hairdresser extraordinaire Arsen Gurgov of the Licari Cutler salon is saying enough is enough. It's time for each of us to dare to wear the hair we are born with! That being said, Gurgov showed three women how to flaunt their natural locks with minimal effort and maximum style.

Thin, fine hair

TODAY Samantha Padreddii has long, fine hair that she usually hides in a ponytail. Now it has that va-va-voom feel!

Many women with straight, fine hair spend try to compensate for the lack of volume by teasing it, curling it or doing exactly what Samantha Padreddii was doing: pulling it back into a ponytail. But by giving her hair a healthy chop, it has less weight and more volume! Gurgov recommends that all women with this type of hair work with their hairdresser to find the best length, part and style of layers to get the most va-va-voom volume.

Wavy hair

TODAY Carmen Espejo's wavy hair was transformed from frizzy to fabulous!

Carmen Espejo spent years fighting frizz by straightening her long, wavy locks, but Gurgov says that women with her hair texture shouldn't be hiding behind the flat iron. The perfect solution is finding a lightweight product to enhance her gorgeous waves!

Natural or curly hair

TODAY Tiffany Tate finally found an easy way to embrace her natural curls!

Tiffany Tate has been using heat to combat her natural texture. She straightened her curls every day, using a ton of product that only left her hair unhealthy and her wallet empty. But now, with a springy new cut, she can embrace her ringlets! Gurgov stressed how important it is for women with curly hair to find quality products and invest in a good diffuser to tame frizz and keep the beautiful spirals.

If you want another way to maintain curls without a new cut, try this genius trick below. All you need is a pair of chopsticks!