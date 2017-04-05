World's coolest couple serves pizza 'cake' at their wedding

share tweet pin email

Choosing a wedding cake was as easy as pie for Jess Melara and Tony Sanchez.

That's because the couple had their hearts set on a cheesy (in a good way) alternative: pizza.

Instead of a traditional layered-and-frosted confection, the high school sweethearts ended their December nuptials with a four-tiered pizza 'cake.'

"Tony and I love pizza and aren't huge fans of cake," Melara told Wedding Chicks. "It was saucy and delicious and what pizza dreams are made of."

It's a brilliant idea. How many times have you left a wedding with slices of cake sitting uneaten on tables? But pizza, not only does it make for one memorable wedding photo, it's sure to grab the attention of friends and family who've been drinking all night long.

Like good party hosts, Melara and Sanchez made sure there were treats for sweet tooths, too. Along with their wedding pizza — adorned with both edible flowers and basil leaves for the special occasion — the pair hired a gelato-scooping food truck. They also sent guests home with Cracker Jacks and funfetti cake as nods to their baseball theme (Sanchez is a professional slugger).

Of course, they aren't the only newlyweds to opt for a different kind of celebration capper — here are some of wedding cake alternatives we think will still, well, take the cake.

Love brunch? Then you'll adore this couple's stacked waffle cake, complete with whipped cream "frosting" and berry accents.

Doughnuts are one of the trendiest desserts around (See: Here, here and here.) and you can easily transform them into a stunning tower with help from a few pastel florals.

Wedding ideas make ya hungrrrry. #doughnutcake #wedding #weddingideas #pretty #planning #pinterestinspired

Another option for newlyweds who prefer savory to sweet — pile cheese wheels on top of one another to form a delightfully funky cake.

With some blush coloring and a paper doily trim, Rice Krispies treats are elevated into a wedding-worthy dessert.

Leave it to the Italians to turn artfully-arranged charcuterie into a stylish display.

No matter what your taste as a couple, you can have your "cake" and eat it, too!