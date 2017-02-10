share tweet pin email

Tired of giving your loved one a typical Valentine's Day gift, like red roses and boring chocolate? Instead, surprise them with some of these unconventional ideas.

Jessica Probus, market director of Buzzfeed, stopped by TODAY Friday to share some of the most unique gift ideas for your sweetie.

1. Chocolate Salami, $25, Mouth

Mouth

Made with dark chocolate, nuts, figs and marzipan and dusted with confectioner's sugar, this dessert salami is perfect to give your sweetie a delicious surprise.

2. Microwave Fondue Set, $20, Amazon

Amazon

This microwave fondue set is super easy to use and in just five minutes, you can make a romantic dessert to serve on Valentine's Day.

3. Jerky Heart, $35 , Man Crates

Man Crates

This gift has that sappy, heart-candy vibe with an unexpected twist. Plus, it's great for those who prefer savory treats over a box of chocolates.

4. Labiotte Wine Bottle Lip Tints, $10, Amazon

Amazon

This trendy lip product is made with actual wine extracts to make it smell fruity. The wine lover in your life will appreciate that it comes in all of your favorite types, from rosé to cabernet.

5. Wine Glass Musical Scales, $64 for 2, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

For your musical valentine, these creative wine glasses makes different notes depending on how high you fill your glass.

6. Champagne Gummies, $9, Sugarfina

Sugarfina

Spice up your favorite childhood snack with these bubbly, non-alcoholic, Champagne-flavored gummy bears.

7. Wine Making Kit, $60, Craft A Brew

Craft A Brew

Have a creative Valentine's Day by crafting up five bottles of wine with this wine-making kit.

8. Custom Pet Pillow, $145, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

For your significant other who can't get enough of their cute pet, use a photo to surprise them with a pillow of their very own pet.

9. Grow Your Own Cocktails Kit, $12, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This cocktail kit is cheaper than getting your valentine a bouquet of flowers ... and it comes with cocktail recipes that use garnishes and ingredients you grow yourself!

10. "Cathy" Planter, $50, UrbanStems

UrbanSteams

This plant is perfect for your work wife or husband who loves plants but hates taking care of them, since it's super low-maintenance.

11. Sushi Socks, $12 a pair, Firebox

Firebox

Instead of buying someone a fancy Valentine's Day dinner, get them some sushi that will last forever with these fun and sushi socks. They're sure to be conversation starters!