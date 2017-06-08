share tweet pin email

On Wednesday night, Nashville, Tennessee, looked like Hollywood, California, with the number of celebrities at the CMT Awards!

From sparkly minidresses to flowing gowns, country music's biggest stars stepped onto the red carpet with fashionable flair. Even TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb made an appearance at the awards show!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, more: On the CMT Awards red carpet Play Video - 3:39 Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, more: On the CMT Awards red carpet Play Video - 3:39

Check out some of our favorite looks below.

Carrie Underwood

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images The singer looked stunning in this flattering minidress!

The country star took a break from cheering on her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, during the Stanley Cup finals to stop by the CMT Awards. She got extra glam for the night out in a sparkling Elie Madie number that featured layers of iridescent fabric and a crystal-encrusted bodice.

Nicole Kidman

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images The Australian actress posed on the red carpet in a slinky black stunner.

Nicole Kidman was on-hand to support her husband Keith Urban as he took home four awards at the ceremony. The singer gave a sweet shoutout to his wife from the stage and left the whole crowd swooning. The actress wore an edgy dress from designer brand Off-White that featured layers of silk and lace. The sultry look was topped off with simple black sandals and Fred Leighton jewels.

Miranda Lambert

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Miranda Lambert strutted her stuff on the red carpet!

Miranda Lambert performed "Pink Sunglasses" at the show to cheers from the whole audience, but her red carpet look has us cheering from home! The black David Koma minidress featured a cutout waist edged by a beaded chevron pattern. The long-sleeved dress also featured a zigzag pattern at the hem.

Check out the gallery below for more of our favorite outfits from country's big night!