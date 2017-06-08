Style

CMT Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars

TODAY

On Wednesday night, Nashville, Tennessee, looked like Hollywood, California, with the number of celebrities at the CMT Awards!

From sparkly minidresses to flowing gowns, country music's biggest stars stepped onto the red carpet with fashionable flair. Even TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb made an appearance at the awards show!

Check out some of our favorite looks below.

Carrie Underwood

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
The singer looked stunning in this flattering minidress!

The country star took a break from cheering on her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, during the Stanley Cup finals to stop by the CMT Awards. She got extra glam for the night out in a sparkling Elie Madie number that featured layers of iridescent fabric and a crystal-encrusted bodice.

Nicole Kidman

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
The Australian actress posed on the red carpet in a slinky black stunner.

Nicole Kidman was on-hand to support her husband Keith Urban as he took home four awards at the ceremony. The singer gave a sweet shoutout to his wife from the stage and left the whole crowd swooning. The actress wore an edgy dress from designer brand Off-White that featured layers of silk and lace. The sultry look was topped off with simple black sandals and Fred Leighton jewels.

Miranda Lambert

Rick Diamond / Getty Images
Miranda Lambert strutted her stuff on the red carpet!

Miranda Lambert performed "Pink Sunglasses" at the show to cheers from the whole audience, but her red carpet look has us cheering from home! The black David Koma minidress featured a cutout waist edged by a beaded chevron pattern. The long-sleeved dress also featured a zigzag pattern at the hem.

Check out the gallery below for more of our favorite outfits from country's big night!

  • Slideshow Photos

    Getty Images

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    The biggest stars in country music gathered in Nashville.

  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood sparkled on the red carpet in this intricate Elie Madi number. The dazzling dress featured a crystal-encrusted bodice with a skirt crafted from iridescent fringed layers. The country star paired the look with silver heels and chandelier drop earrings. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford

    Kathie Lee and Hoda presented the award for Performance of the Year and brought a little bit of big city glamour to the country awards in monochromatic jumpsuits. Hoda opted for a deep blue, cold-shoulder jumpsuit while Kathie Lee chose a white, asymmetrical getup. We might be biased, but these were two of our favorite looks of the night! 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Jada Pinkett Smith

    Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out in a lavender Carolina Herrera column gown with sequined floral appliques throughout the bodice and skirt. She added a subtle swipe of purple eye shadow to coordinate with her vibrant dress. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Katherine Heigl

    Katherine Heigl brightened up the red carpet in a breezy chiffon dress from Lanvin. The gown featured ‘70s-style bell sleeves and a silky tie accent at the collar. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Kellie Pickler

    Kellie Pickler shimmered in a crimson sequined gown. The form-fitting ensemble featured additional gold sequins at the hem and a long, embroidered train for a glamorous look. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards ?EUR" Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Lady Antebellum

    It was a star-studded night for Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. The singer wore a celestial print dress with a thigh-high slit from designer Rixo. She paired the look with a bright yellow clutch and long drop earrings. 

    Reuters
  • Image: Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Little Big Town

    Little Big Town stuck together on the red carpet and looked good doing it! Karen Fairchild rocked a lace minidress paired with bronze over-the-knee boots. Meanwhile, Kimberly Schlapman chose a floor-length dress that featured a sparkling black-and-gold pattern. 

    AP
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Miranda Lambert

    Miranda Lambert wore an edgy David Koma black minidress to the awards show. The outfit featured a chevron pattern at the waist with a zigzag pattern at the hem and cuffs. She paired the look with a simple silver clutch and black sandals. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman was ready to support her hubby Keith Urban, who took home four awards at Wednesday night’s show. The actress rocked an edgy black lace dress from Off-White. The long-sleeved creation was fashioned from lace layered over a silky slip to create a sultry look. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Rachel Bilson

    Rachel Bilson opted for a black and white ensemble at the awards show. She wore a white ruffled top dashed with a subtle black pattern and paired the feminine top with a studded leather, A-line skirt and closed-toe pumps. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Reba McEntire

    The queen of country kept it simple on the red carpet in a chic black suit. She wore a black sequined top under the tailored look and added a pair of simple hoop earrings. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: 2017 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet

    CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet

    of

    Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

    Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins shared an adorable date night on the red carpet. Akins showed off her growing baby bump in a green silk gown. She kept the rest of her look fuss-free, with long, loose waves and delicate jewelry to add a touch of sparkle. 

    Getty Images

