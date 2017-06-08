On Wednesday night, Nashville, Tennessee, looked like Hollywood, California, with the number of celebrities at the CMT Awards!
From sparkly minidresses to flowing gowns, country music's biggest stars stepped onto the red carpet with fashionable flair. Even TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb made an appearance at the awards show!
Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, more: On the CMT Awards red carpetPlay Video - 3:39
Check out some of our favorite looks below.
Carrie Underwood
The country star took a break from cheering on her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, during the Stanley Cup finals to stop by the CMT Awards. She got extra glam for the night out in a sparkling Elie Madie number that featured layers of iridescent fabric and a crystal-encrusted bodice.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was on-hand to support her husband Keith Urban as he took home four awards at the ceremony. The singer gave a sweet shoutout to his wife from the stage and left the whole crowd swooning. The actress wore an edgy dress from designer brand Off-White that featured layers of silk and lace. The sultry look was topped off with simple black sandals and Fred Leighton jewels.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert performed "Pink Sunglasses" at the show to cheers from the whole audience, but her red carpet look has us cheering from home! The black David Koma minidress featured a cutout waist edged by a beaded chevron pattern. The long-sleeved dress also featured a zigzag pattern at the hem.
Check out the gallery below for more of our favorite outfits from country's big night!
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
The biggest stars in country music gathered in Nashville.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood sparkled on the red carpet in this intricate Elie Madi number. The dazzling dress featured a crystal-encrusted bodice with a skirt crafted from iridescent fringed layers. The country star paired the look with silver heels and chandelier drop earrings.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford
Kathie Lee and Hoda presented the award for Performance of the Year and brought a little bit of big city glamour to the country awards in monochromatic jumpsuits. Hoda opted for a deep blue, cold-shoulder jumpsuit while Kathie Lee chose a white, asymmetrical getup. We might be biased, but these were two of our favorite looks of the night!
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out in a lavender Carolina Herrera column gown with sequined floral appliques throughout the bodice and skirt. She added a subtle swipe of purple eye shadow to coordinate with her vibrant dress.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl brightened up the red carpet in a breezy chiffon dress from Lanvin. The gown featured '70s-style bell sleeves and a silky tie accent at the collar.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Kellie Pickler
Kellie Pickler shimmered in a crimson sequined gown. The form-fitting ensemble featured additional gold sequins at the hem and a long, embroidered train for a glamorous look.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Lady Antebellum
It was a star-studded night for Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. The singer wore a celestial print dress with a thigh-high slit from designer Rixo. She paired the look with a bright yellow clutch and long drop earrings.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Little Big Town
Little Big Town stuck together on the red carpet and looked good doing it! Karen Fairchild rocked a lace minidress paired with bronze over-the-knee boots. Meanwhile, Kimberly Schlapman chose a floor-length dress that featured a sparkling black-and-gold pattern.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert wore an edgy David Koma black minidress to the awards show. The outfit featured a chevron pattern at the waist with a zigzag pattern at the hem and cuffs. She paired the look with a simple silver clutch and black sandals.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman was ready to support her hubby Keith Urban, who took home four awards at Wednesday night's show. The actress rocked an edgy black lace dress from Off-White. The long-sleeved creation was fashioned from lace layered over a silky slip to create a sultry look.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson opted for a black and white ensemble at the awards show. She wore a white ruffled top dashed with a subtle black pattern and paired the feminine top with a studded leather, A-line skirt and closed-toe pumps.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Reba McEntire
The queen of country kept it simple on the red carpet in a chic black suit. She wore a black sequined top under the tailored look and added a pair of simple hoop earrings.
CMT Music Awards 2017: See the best looks from the red carpet
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins shared an adorable date night on the red carpet. Akins showed off her growing baby bump in a green silk gown. She kept the rest of her look fuss-free, with long, loose waves and delicate jewelry to add a touch of sparkle.