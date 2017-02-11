For some, "aging gracefully" means letting the grays grow in and cultivating a love of flowy fabrics.
For Cindy Crawford, who will turn 51 on Feb. 20, it means ignoring the "rules" and making her own decisions about what feels appropriate and authentic.
“Before my 50th birthday, I cut my hair to a long bob,” Crawford recently told The Daily Telegraph. "But then thought, ‘I don’t feel like myself.’"
She's since gone back to her signature long locks — and with such voluminous, healthy hair, who can blame her?
(Yes, her hair still looks like that. Life is unfair.)
For Crawford, decisions below the neck are made on a case-by-case basis. “I still wear a bikini because I always wear bikinis, but I am not comfortable wearing short skirts," she said. “The rule for me is to do what I am comfortable with.”
Indeed, since turning the big 5-0, Crawford has shared several (tasteful!) bikini shot on Instagram.
And skinny jeans are apparently still fair game.
We're guessing, though that these Daisy Dukes are out of the day-to-day rotation?
She can make even a caftan look sexy.
Who needs makeup?
And there's plenty of photographic evidence of those fab stems underneath. Here's to the fabulous 50s!