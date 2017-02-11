Style

Cindy Crawford shares her brilliant philosophy on style after 50

For some, "aging gracefully" means letting the grays grow in and cultivating a love of flowy fabrics.

For Cindy Crawford, who will turn 51 on Feb. 20, it means ignoring the "rules" and making her own decisions about what feels appropriate and authentic.

Double trouble with @Omega in Sydney!

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

“Before my 50th birthday, I cut my hair to a long bob,” Crawford recently told The Daily Telegraph. "But then thought, ‘I don’t feel like myself.’"

She's since gone back to her signature long locks — and with such voluminous, healthy hair, who can blame her?

(Yes, her hair still looks like that. Life is unfair.)

For Crawford, decisions below the neck are made on a case-by-case basis. “I still wear a bikini because I always wear bikinis, but I am not comfortable wearing short skirts," she said. “The rule for me is to do what I am comfortable with.”

Indeed, since turning the big 5-0, Crawford has shared several (tasteful!) bikini shot on Instagram.

Great end to a great weekend.

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Apres swim.

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

And skinny jeans are apparently still fair game.

Homeward bound. Thanks for an amazing time in Sydney, @Omega!

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

We're guessing, though that these Daisy Dukes are out of the day-to-day rotation?

#Superbowl Sunday means showing off my @Pepsi cut-offs. 🏈💋•

A video posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

She can make even a caftan look sexy.

Getting my Georgia O'Keeffe on inside the latest issue of @VogueAustralia.

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Who needs makeup?

When it's raining in LA, and your husband is watching 🏈 — sauna Sunday it is!

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

And there's plenty of photographic evidence of those fab stems underneath. Here's to the fabulous 50s!

