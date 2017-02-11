share tweet pin email

For some, "aging gracefully" means letting the grays grow in and cultivating a love of flowy fabrics.

For Cindy Crawford, who will turn 51 on Feb. 20, it means ignoring the "rules" and making her own decisions about what feels appropriate and authentic.

Double trouble with @Omega in Sydney! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:58am PST

“Before my 50th birthday, I cut my hair to a long bob,” Crawford recently told The Daily Telegraph. "But then thought, ‘I don’t feel like myself.’"

She's since gone back to her signature long locks — and with such voluminous, healthy hair, who can blame her?

@Cosmopolitan is looking back on 50 years of cover stars! Proud to be one of them. This 1991 cover, pulled out of the archives just in time for Valentine's Day. #TBT A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

(Yes, her hair still looks like that. Life is unfair.)

For Crawford, decisions below the neck are made on a case-by-case basis. “I still wear a bikini because I always wear bikinis, but I am not comfortable wearing short skirts," she said. “The rule for me is to do what I am comfortable with.”

Indeed, since turning the big 5-0, Crawford has shared several (tasteful!) bikini shot on Instagram.

Great end to a great weekend. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Apres swim. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

And skinny jeans are apparently still fair game.

Homeward bound. Thanks for an amazing time in Sydney, @Omega! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:08am PST

We're guessing, though that these Daisy Dukes are out of the day-to-day rotation?

#Superbowl Sunday means showing off my @Pepsi cut-offs. 🏈💋• A video posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:58am PST

She can make even a caftan look sexy.

Getting my Georgia O'Keeffe on inside the latest issue of @VogueAustralia. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Who needs makeup?

When it's raining in LA, and your husband is watching 🏈 — sauna Sunday it is! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

And there's plenty of photographic evidence of those fab stems underneath. Here's to the fabulous 50s!