Is Cinderella's dress really blue or white? The internet can't decide

share tweet pin email

Welcome to the new dress debate.

When you think of Cinderella, what do you picture? A beautiful princess with blond hair piled high on her head, those famous glass slippers and an ethereal, blue ballgown, right?

Us, too — until we thought about it again. And on second thought, wasn’t that gown actually white in the cartoon movie? Take a look:

Disney This dress looks pretty white to us.

Yes, now you remember. But in many other scenarios, Cinderella’s dress is very clearly blue. Take Halloween costumes, for example.

Disney.com Cinderella Halloween costumes? Always blue.

Or the live-action "Cinderella" film from 2015.

Jonathan Olley / Disney Lily James wears a definitively blue gown as Cinderella in the 2015 film.

Or even Cinderella at Disney World.

'So this is love' #Cinderella #ValentinesDay #MagicKingdom (Photo: @the.jungle.brooke) A post shared by Walt Disney World (@waltdisneyworld) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

So, what happened? While Disney declined to comment to TODAY to settle the matter once and for all, we found out that we’re not alone in our curiosity. There are plenty of blog posts and threads discussing the topic, and a recent TODAY Style article shared on Facebook sparked its own conversation about the true color.

RELATED: Why do so many female characters wear blue?

Some fans speculate that Disney changed the color from white in the movie to blue on marketing materials because it stood out more significantly. Others suggested that the dress was never really white at all, with hardcore Disney fans pointing to the scene where Cinderella dances with Prince Charming as evidence.

YouTube Sure, the dress looks blue here, but so does Prince Charming's jacket. Could the ballroom lighting be to blame?

However — are you still following? — even more eagle-eyed viewers have a great counter-argument. As one Disney fan blog points out, the dress only appears blue in the dancing scene because of the lighting in the ballroom. After all, the prince’s jacket also appears blue, and we all know it’s actually tan. (We can at least agree on that, right? Please say yes.)

So what do you think? Do you prefer Cinderella in white or blue? Maybe it's up to each viewer to decide. After all, if beauty is in the eye of the beholder, maybe so is Cinderella's dress.