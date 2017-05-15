Christie Brinkley just got wispy bangs — see the gorgeous look!

share tweet pin email

Christie Brinkley always looks beautiful, so it’s no surprise that she looks stunning with bangs!

The supermodel, actress and author, 63, debuted wispy fringe on Instagram Saturday, showing off her new “easy peasy bangs for the summer.” We’re getting great Jane Birkin vibes here!

PS Easy Peasy Bangs for the Summer. #icutbangs #bangs Thank You @peter.savic A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on May 12, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Brinkley's hairstylist, Peter Savic, also shared a photo of her new cut. How amazing do her cheekbones look with this brow-grazing fringe?

Created new haircut today for beautiful Christy Brinkley @christiebrinkley A post shared by Peter Savic (@peter.savic) on May 11, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Brinkley sported her new bangs a few days later in this sweet Mother’s Day photo with her kids, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook. (The supermodel genes obviously run strong in this family!)

Thank you my babies for making my day so special .. wait make that my LIFE! I feel like the luckiest mom in the world! 💕🌸💞🌺💕🌸💞 A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on May 14, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

See her past looks:

This isn’t the first time Brinkley has rocked bangs. She sported a full fringe in 1999, which she showed off in this photo with then-husband Billy Joel.

Getty Images Brinkley rocked bangs as she posed beside her then-husband, Billy Joel, in 1999.

By 2003, she had returned to her trademark blond layers swept back from her forehead.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images Brinkley wore beach-ready strands at a fundraising event in 2003.

She opted for soft, side-swept bangs and pretty waves at an event in the Hamptons in 2007.

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images Brinkley looked gorgeous with side-swept bangs in 2007.

Brinkley sported a faux bob when she made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in a 2011 production of “Chicago.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Brinkley rocked an adorable bob in 2011.

By 2016, she was back to her long, beach-ready waves, which she twisted into a pretty side braid for an event in the Hamptons.

Getty Images We're loving this laid-back look!

Brinkley made her biggest hair transformation earlier this year, when she debuted this sleek lob.

Rick Kern / Getty Images This sleek, straight lob is a a different look for Brinkley.

Long story short? Brinkley can pull off just about any hairstyle. She is a supermodel, after all!

