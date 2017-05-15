Christie Brinkley just got wispy bangs — see the gorgeous look!

Christie Brinkley always looks beautiful, so it’s no surprise that she looks stunning with bangs!
The supermodel, actress and author, 63, debuted wispy fringe on Instagram Saturday, showing off her new “easy peasy bangs for the summer.” We’re getting great Jane Birkin vibes here!
Brinkley's hairstylist, Peter Savic, also shared a photo of her new cut. How amazing do her cheekbones look with this brow-grazing fringe?
Brinkley sported her new bangs a few days later in this sweet Mother’s Day photo with her kids, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook. (The supermodel genes obviously run strong in this family!)
Joined by her daughters, Christie Brinkley tells media to 'lay off the kids'Play Video - 6:25
Joined by her daughters, Christie Brinkley tells media to 'lay off the kids'Play Video - 6:25
See her past looks:
This isn’t the first time Brinkley has rocked bangs. She sported a full fringe in 1999, which she showed off in this photo with then-husband Billy Joel.
By 2003, she had returned to her trademark blond layers swept back from her forehead.
She opted for soft, side-swept bangs and pretty waves at an event in the Hamptons in 2007.
Brinkley sported a faux bob when she made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in a 2011 production of “Chicago.”
By 2016, she was back to her long, beach-ready waves, which she twisted into a pretty side braid for an event in the Hamptons.
Brinkley made her biggest hair transformation earlier this year, when she debuted this sleek lob.
Long story short? Brinkley can pull off just about any hairstyle. She is a supermodel, after all!
More Style videos
Duchess Kate stuns at royal visit to Luxembourg
See 2 special moms get dramatic Ambush Makeovers for Mother’s Day
New products to give you a faux glow (without the harmful sunburn)
These packing hacks make travel a snap
RELATED:
Christie Brinkley poses for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with her daughters — at 63!
The secret to looking young? Christie Brinkley divulges her top beauty tips
Christie Brinkley offers emotional plea to the media: ‘Lay off the kids’