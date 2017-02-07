Christie Brinkley poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with her daughters — at 63!

share tweet pin email

Christie Brinkley once made Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history by appearing on the cover for three consecutive years — in 1979, 1980 and 1981.

But make no mistake! Her days in the pages of SI aren't history. At 63, the supermodel-and-more is returning to the annual issue, and she's not alone.

Emmanuelle Hauguel / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017: Supermodel Christie Brinkley poses with her daughters in Turks & Caicos.

Brinkley brought two other beauties to pose alongside her in the pages of the 2017 issue — daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'” Brinkley told People magazine about the shoot. "When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”

In a message she shared on Instagram, Brinkley said that she expected her "gorgeous daughters" to draw the attention this time around. Mom obviously appreciates sharing the Swimsuit issue honor with them, and she also appreciates the message this particular magazine sends.

"Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!" she wrote.

Each of her girls shared similar words of thanks, with Sailor writing that she's thrilled to see her "beautiful mama" celebrated, and Alexa noting that the experience was "a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out — which is something I struggle with each and every day."

"This is a real full circle moment for me," Brinkley told SI during the shoot. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."

See more moments when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hits newsstands Feb. 15 and the family stops by TODAY!

