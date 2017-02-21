share tweet pin email

If there's one thing that gets better with age, it's Christie Brinkley.

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old made headlines for her stunning spread in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. Now just a few weeks later, she's setting the internet ablaze with news of her chic haircut.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images Brinkley's typical 'do is long, cascading tresses. She showed off her gorgeous locks at a Sports Illustrated event on Feb. 16.

The model chopped off her signature long, flowing, blond locks for a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob (otherwise known as long bob).

Rick Kern / Getty Images Just a few days later, Brinkley was spotted with a new, short haircut.

While there's no word on what inspired Brinkley to make the chop, both the lob and its shorter sister, the bob, are certainly the trendiest 'dos in Hollywood these days. Stars like Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and Jodie Sweetin have all joined the short hair club of late.

Rick Kern / Getty Images Her new, short 'do is so sophisticated.

And just last week, Brinkley stopped by TODAY not once, but twice.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY For her first appearance on TODAY last week, Brinkley rocked her usual glam waves.

The first time was to discuss her return to Sports Illustrated with her daughters. The second time was to co-host with Kathie Lee Gifford. However, on both occasions Brinkley was still sporting her long locks.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Brinkley's hair is always perfection.

And we have to say, short or long hair, there probably isn't a hairstyle Brinkley can't pull off!