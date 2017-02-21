If there's one thing that gets better with age, it's Christie Brinkley.
Earlier this month, the 63-year-old made headlines for her stunning spread in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. Now just a few weeks later, she's setting the internet ablaze with news of her chic haircut.
The model chopped off her signature long, flowing, blond locks for a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob (otherwise known as long bob).
While there's no word on what inspired Brinkley to make the chop, both the lob and its shorter sister, the bob, are certainly the trendiest 'dos in Hollywood these days. Stars like Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and Jodie Sweetin have all joined the short hair club of late.
And just last week, Brinkley stopped by TODAY not once, but twice.
The first time was to discuss her return to Sports Illustrated with her daughters. The second time was to co-host with Kathie Lee Gifford. However, on both occasions Brinkley was still sporting her long locks.
And we have to say, short or long hair, there probably isn't a hairstyle Brinkley can't pull off!