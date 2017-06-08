Christie Brinkley accidentally slept with makeup on — and still looks gorgeous

Christie Brinkley may be a legendary supermodel, but she doesn't take herself too seriously.
That's why fans weren't surprised when Brinkley took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie after she accidentally fell asleep wearing a full face of makeup.
"I woke up like this. #sleepingwiththetelevisionon #oops!" Brinkley captioned the pic, which finds her still looking amazing despite a bit of tousled hair and a hint of smudged mascara.
Of course, it's pretty much impossible for the 63-year-old stunner to take a lousy photo. She's one of the fashion world's most enduring beauties.
The upbeat California girl struck it big in 1979 when she posed for the first of three consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues covers — the first model to ever do so. All told, Brinkley appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975 and 2004.
But, if you think Brinkley's swimsuit issues days are over, think again!
Earlier this year, Brinkley returned to SI to pose again — this time with her gorgeous daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31 (with ex-husband Billy Joel) and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18 (with ex-husband Peter Cook).
Joined by her daughters, Christie Brinkley tells media to 'lay off the kids'Play Video - 6:25
Joined by her daughters, Christie Brinkley tells media to 'lay off the kids'Play Video - 6:25
More video
Jon Hamm ‘might still’ go back to teaching – and he has a name for the class
‘Veep’ actress Anna Chlumsky: The show is ‘not so outlandish these days’
Watch KLG and Hoda give CMT Award to Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo
Sam Elliott: My new film ‘The Hero’ was written just for me
“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'” Brinkley told People magazine about the shoot.
"When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over,'" revealed the model. "But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”
Here's to admiring Brinkley's beauty (and her humility) for years to come!