Chrissy Teigen, everyone's favorite straight-talking (and straight-tweeting) model and cookbook author, has become something of an arbiter of justice in the social media world. She doesn't hesitate to call out nonsense ... or throw her support where she feels it's deserved.

Her latest beneficiary? Mercedes Edney of Charlotte, North Carolina. Edney, a skin care fanatic and would-be esthetician, started a fundraising page in early March to crowdsource her beauty school tuition ... and learned on Friday that Teigen had donated a little more than $5,600 to meet her goal.

I am so beyond thankful for all of this. My heart is full. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 9, 2017

"I had just gotten a job that allowed me to work nights so I could go to school in the day and still run my business," Edney, who owns a skin care company called Ixora Botanical Beauty, told NBC News via Twitter.

Still, she said, she decided to launch a crowdsourcing campaign because she knew it would be "financially difficult" for her to cover the cost of school.

"I put my pride aside and decided if anyone wanted to help me, they would," she said.

Edney already has her product line and skin care blog, but needs a license in order to do procedures such as facials, peels, and microdermabrasions, she explained.

"Skin is my love," she said. "It's my passion, and I realized that making my own products wasn't enough. I wanted to be able to physically treat my customers as well!"

We're not sure how Teigen found Edney, but she clearly recognized that passion for herself. When Edney, who had only raised about $400 up until that point, got the notification of Teigen's donation, she thought it was a mistake.

"I was at work, and I heard my PayPal alert go off," she recalled. "I saw the amount and said, 'What the hell? What's wrong with PayPal?' I thought it was a glitch!"

Jesse Grant / Getty Images Teigen has made Edney's dream come true.

When Edney received an email notification, she knew the donation was real, but she didn't realize who was behind it. It wasn't until Edney tweeted that someone had donated her remaining tuition balance that a follower pointed out a note Teigen had left on the page.

"I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now," Teigen wrote on the fundraising site. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"

Edney made sure to thank Teigen on Twitter.

THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

"THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now," tweeted Edney.

Teigen responded, saying, "I'm really excited for you to live out your passion." (She added a couple of heart emoji, for good measure).

Call it the latest evidence of Teigen's inner mama bear — and support for strong, passionate women.

Congratulations to Edney! We're excited to see you fulfill your dream, too.