There’s nothing like a fresh, fun haircut to ring in spring!

Just in time for the warming weather (we hope), Chloe Grace Moretz chopped off several inches of her blond locks and lightened her shade to pure platinum.

“New cut new color … it’s spring,” the actress, 20, wrote on Twitter, showing off her lovely look.

Moretz’s stylist, celebrity hair guru Gregory Russell, also gushed over her tousled bob on Instagram. With her edgy layered style, she couldn’t be channeling Debbie Harry any more if she tried!

💙💖 YEZZZZZZ New bob haircut on my angel @chloegmoretz 💖💙 makeup @storyofmailife hair by meeeee @gregoryrussellhair #gregoryrussellhair #chloemoretz A post shared by Gregory Russell (@gregoryrussellhair) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Russell has been Moretz’s go-to hair stylist for countless red carpet events and photo shoots, and it’s easy to see why.

He gave her these gorgeous, textured waves back in September.

2nd look for ma girl @chloegmoretz tonight giving you full natural wavy texture #ChloeMoretz pic.twitter.com/rFudbO25BV — Gregory Russell (@gdrgdrgdrhair) September 13, 2016

And he upped the glamour with these blond bombshell waves for the 2016 Met Gala.

Moretz’s new strands are definitely lighter than they’ve been for a while, but her new shade may actually be pretty close to her original color, if throwback photos are anything to go by.

The actress recently posted this cute photo of herself as a little girl with ice-blond hair.

My face hasn't ever grown up.. 😳 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

By 2005, she darkened her shade to a more honey-colored blond. She melted hearts when she walked the red carpet that year for the film premiere of “The Amityville Horror.” Moretz, then 8, scored a Young Artist Award nomination for her breakthrough role in the remake of the 1979 horror classic.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Chloe Grace Moretz attends the film premiere of "The Amityville Horror" on April 7, 2005.

As a tween, Moretz tried out more mature, mermaid-inspired waves, on display here at the 2009 Hollywood premiere of “(500) Days of Summer.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Moretz arrives at the premiere of "(500) Days Of Summer" on June 24, 2009.

By 2010, Moretz had chopped off several inches in favor of a wavy bob with warm highlights.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Moretz attends the "Let Me In" press conference on July 24, 2010.

She dipped her toe into brunette waters in 2013, showing off darker locks at a press event for “Kick-Ass 2” in London.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images Moretz attends the "Kick-Ass 2" photocall on August 5, 2013.

But she soon went back to blond, opting for soft, natural waves for the Los Angeles premiere of “If I Stay” in 2014.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images Moretz arrives at the premiere of "If I Stay."

By 2015, the actress had gone a few shades lighter. She sported a flattering lob at an event in Los Angeles in 2015.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Hollywood R Moretz attends the 24th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter on December 9, 2015.

Moretz twisted her blond strands into an edgy, fishtail side braid for an event at New York’s Cartier Mansion in September 2016.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Cartier Moretz attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand Reopening Event on September 7, 2016.

Whatever the season, Moretz is pretty much our hair inspiration every day of the year!