If there were an Oscars for the fashion world, this would be it.

On Monday night, Hollywood's biggest stars joined fashion's most iconic fixtures for an evening filled with glamorous gowns, avant-garde creations and festive frocks.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards featured everyone from Brooke Shields to Bella Hadid for an evening celebrating the most innovative and important designers of the year.

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Ellie Kemper “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper stepped out in a feminine frock by Kate Spade. The pale pink dress was embellished with silver crystals that she paired with embellished T-strap pumps. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Mandy Moore Mandy Moore presented the award for Accessories Designer of the Year in a leopard print Kate Spade dress. She added a pair of platform Miu Miu heels that featured a pearl accent at the sole for a funky, yet feminine touch. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid managed to make a floor-length silky white jacket and matching white gown look effortless in this creation from The Row. The star paired the look with Swarovski crystal encrusted slides and a simple diamond choker. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong'o opted for a silky dress in a champagne hue for the award ceremony. The one-shoulder Jason Wu piece featured a thigh-high slit that the star paired with fur-trimmed heels. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Nicole Kidman The Australian actress chose a classic Oscar de la Renta gown for the evening's event. The strapless velvet dress featured silver lace trim at the hem. The star topped off the look with a dazzling pink necklace. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Diane Kruger Diane Kruger wore a stunning cobalt dress from Monse. Ever the fashion icon, the simple silhouette was accented with a gold abstract pattern that almost seemed geode inspired. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Kerry Washington Kerry Washington posed on the red carpet in a strapless Prabal Gurung creation. The sunny yellow print was covered in sequins and topped off with a wide, waist-cinching belt. The star added Swarovski jewels to complete the look. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Bella Hadid Model Bella Hadid stepped out in a bold pink jacket dress accented with a thick pink belt and bold shoulders. She paired the '80s-inspired look with a slouchy clutch and minimalist black heels. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Olivia Munn Olivia Munn opted for an apron-style dress from designer Tanya Taylor in a summery red, white and blue pattern. She paired the look with platform Christian Louboutin heels and a chic topknot. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Heidi Klum The "Project Runway" host nailed it once again in a simple white gown from Zac Posen. The model played up the dramatic look with a long necklace that separated to wrap around her waist. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Kate Bosworth Kate Bosworth was perfection in this ankle-length gown from Brock Collection. The delicate dress featured simple spaghetti straps and a subtle floral pattern throughout the shimmering fabric. She paired the look with gold accessories. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Janelle Monae The always edgy musician and actress wore an asymmetrical suit from Christian Siriano paired with oversized Karen Walker sunglasses. The black-and-white striped ensemble was part crop top, part blazer making an avant-garde look that only Monae could pull off! AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen The twin designers stepped out together for the award ceremony in coordinating black-and-white ensembles. Ashley Olsen wore a long-sleeved black gown featuring black buttons from the collar to the hem, while Mary Kate Olsen wore a crisp white button-down shirt with black bottoms. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Priyanka Chopra "Baywatch" star Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a custom Michael Kors creation. The black sequined dress featured a subtle herringbone pattern, which the star paired with black platform sandals. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Brooke Shields Brooke Shields shut down the red carpet in this Sachin & Babi stunner. The black patterned dress featured a plunging neckline and a saturated floral print for a moody, elegant effect. AP

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Chloe Grace Moretz The young starlet opted for a Coach dress with a simple black-and-white pattern. A peter pan collar topped off the look with an effortlessly feminine touch. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union stepped out in a dramatic Rodarte ensemble. The long sequined duster jacket capped off a completely sheer, high-neck shirt dotted with white polka dots. She completed the look with a pair of cropped pants studded with embellishments and a pair of simple black sandals. Getty Images

CFDA Awards red carpet 2017: See the best-dressed stars of Karlie Kloss Model Karlie Kloss looked like the epitome of New York chic in black Diane von Furstenberg separates. She paired the patent leather skirt with a form-fitting wrap top and added black booties to complete the edgy look. Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Evan Agostini / AP The Australian actress strikes a pose on the red carpet.

The "Big Little Lies" star looked stunning in a classic Oscar de la Renta gown. The strapless creation was made with black velvet-like fabric and trimmed with silver lace at the hem. Perhaps most spectacular, though, is the pink jeweled necklace that topped off the look. Simply perfect!

Mandy Moore

Evan Agostini / AP Mandy Moore looked fierce in this animal print!

The "This is Us" actress was on-hand to present the Award for Accessories Designer of the Year and wore a long-sleeved leopard frock for the occasion. The mid-length dress from Kate Spade was topped off with a sassy, yet sweet tie-collar. The star paired the look with Miu Miu platform heels that featured a single large pearl at the heel.

Gabrielle Union

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Gabrielle Union was smoldering on the red carpet.

Gabrielle Union stepped out in one of the night's most dramatic looks — and absolutely nailed it! The Rodarte ensemble featured a sheer, high-neck blouse with a ruffled collar. She topped the outfit off with a gold sequined duster and cropped pants with added stud details on each leg and at the waist. She wore her hair in big, natural curls to complete the glamorous look.

Bella Hadid

Evan Agostini / AP Bella Hadid looked bubblegum chic for the award ceremony.

The model, who's known for rocking some daring looks, looked like she had just stepped out of the '80s in this bold fuchsia jacket dress from Off-White. The sophisticated blazer featured oversized shoulder pads and slight bell sleeves. The whole look was cinched in by a large pink belt. She paired the outfit with a slouchy pink clutch and minimalist black heels.

Brooke Shields

Evan Agostini / AP Brooke Shields' elegant look even included pockets!

Brooke Shields shut down the red carpet in this glamorous Sachin & Babi number. The floral dress took on a moody but elegant feel when contrasted with the dark background of the print. The gown's plunging neckline was on display as the actress pulled back her hair into a sleek, straight style and kept her accessories minimal.

Congratulations to all the night's big winners!