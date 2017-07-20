Celine Dion is delightfully fabulous in this video for Vogue

share tweet pin email

No one slays in haute couture quite like Celine Dion, as the singer reminded us in a new, dreamy video for Vogue.

In the short film, the 49-year-old superstar modeled some of the most stunning looks from the 2017 couture shows in Paris earlier this month.

It’s hard to pick our favorite outfit, because Dion was apparently born to wear each one of the gorgeous, over-the-top looks. Then again, who doesn’t lounge around the Ritz in yards of pink tulle and various lacy headdresses?

At one point, Dion slipped into an embellished, floral Rodarte jumpsuit and a flower headdress designed by revered Parisian hairstylist Julien d’Ys — as you do when you’re the queen of couture.

"The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes,” Dion told Vogue recently. Her romantic, velvet and lace Valentino dress here clearly proves that.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Celine Dion's oceanfront estate and other hideaways of the super rich Play Video - 5:26 See Celine Dion's oceanfront estate and other hideaways of the super rich Play Video - 5:26

Never one to shy away from kooky yet fierce looks, Dion turned heads in this daring, deconstructed number from John Galliano.

Then there was this elegant, figure-flattering Dior dress, inspired by the fashion house's iconic "New Look" silhouette first introduced in 1947. Leave it to Dion — and Dior’s new creative director, Maria Chiuri Grazia — to make this vintage style feel fresh and modern.

Dion also vogued and swooned as she sailed down the Seine river on an empty ferry, wearing — what else? — a frothy, black-and-pastel creation from Chanel. She paused occasionally to wave gracefully to her subjects on shore.

All hail Queen Celine!