If you're anything like us, you've probably seen a photo of your favorite actress in a cool outfit and thought, "I want that look!"
Brittany Burke, deputy editor at People Stylewatch, stopped by TODAY Tuesday to show us how to try celeb-approved, fashion-forward trends.
Even better? Burke's copy-cat fashion options don't have a matching price tag. You can purchase each piece in this collection for less than $100 — that's far less than it's celebrity counterpart!
Buyer beware: These looks might just have the paparazzi running your way.
1. The look to match: Rosario Dawson
With Burke's help, you can look like actress Rosario Dawson without the award-winning repertoire. The "Rent" star looks effortlessly beautiful in a summery off-the-shoulder dress. Both the exposed shoulder and maxi dress are still hot trends that prove to be good investment pieces for easy summer style.
Copy Dawson's designer look with an equally flattering and wallet-friendly Go Jane dress and swap out Dawson's designer shoes for a $90 pair from Aldo. Finish off the look with beaded earrings to look like a star without busting your budget.
Off-The-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress, $39.50, Go Jane
Cassedy Heels, $90, Aldo
Blush beaded earrings, $38.40, Roberta Chiarella
2. The look to match: Kristen Bell
TODAY loves Kristen Bell for her mom hacks, her humor and, of course, her style.
A poppy red jumpsuit, like the style Bell is wearing here, is the perfect option when you're tired of maxi dresses. And the Gap version is versatile and fashion-forward, whether dressed up with heels or dressed down with sandals.
Take the star-approved outfit, but leave the celebrity price tag.
Sleeveless jumpsuit, $69.99, Gap
LC Lauren Conrad Crossbody Bag, $69, Kohl's
Sasha Heels, $59.98, Steve Madden
3. The look to match: Vanessa Hudgens
Vannessa Hudgens looks perfectly put-together in an adorable Zimmerman dress. While the actress is rocking designer labels on the red carpet, Burke found the dress's doppelganger at Lucy Paris for a fraction of the cost.
The feminine ruffle silhouette will always look sophisticated with this nude color scheme so feel free to swap out the accessories to make it perfectly office appropriate. The look is fun, flirty, and, yes, totally affordable.
Ruffle dress, $88, Lucy Paris
Straw Hat, $69, Lack of Color
Patent heels, $33, Lulus
INC International Concepts bag, $79.50, Macy's
4. The look to match: Karlie Kloss
With her model background, entrepreneurial ambitions and great sense of style, Karlie Kloss is certainly someone to emulate. According to Burke, Kloss' wide-leg printed pants are the must-have piece of the season. Opt for Burke's choice of the same wide-leg look without the designer label, and save big! The style is comfortable, stylish and fun. Best of all, the piece works with any simple top and easy shoes.
Whether throwing these pants on over a bathing suit or taking them out on the town, they'll bring out your inner supermodel without turning your wallet inside-out.
Wide leg pants, $72, QVC
Short sleeve shirt, $50, Eddie Bauer
Yellow flats, $17.90, Forever 21
Crossbody bag, $5.99, Rainbow