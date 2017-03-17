share tweet pin email

It's the luck of the Irish!

St. Patrick's Day is here and if you don't want to get pinched, you'd better wear green. TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, has lots of stylish, fashionable and on-trend picks that'll guarantee you look festive and fabulous.

Take a look below!

Fashion

1. Falling Flowers Airy Pleated Midi Skirt in Green, $47, Chicwish

Chicwish

This green skirt with floral appliques is sure to make a statement. Pair it with a T -shirt and your favorite pair of sneakers for a casual, yet cool look. You can also dress it up with strappy heels, a clutch and statement earrings for a festive St. Patty's Day dinner.

2. Who What Wear Bomber Jacket, $40, Target

Target

Who What Wear Plus Size Bomber Jacket, $45, Target

Target

Love the idea of green, but don't want to go all out? The floral pattern on this bomber jacket is your answer. Plus, bombers will be a big trend come spring, so you'll definitely wear it again!

3. Draped Self-Tie Trench Coat, $37, Forever 21

Forever 21

There's something so timeless about a trench coat. And this olive green hue gives the classic style a modern twist. Wear it with your favorite spring dress or even jeans and T-shirt.

Accessories

4. YH Pointy Suede High Heel Shoes with Big Bowknot, $35, Amazon

Amazon

A fun statement shoe is the secret to sprucing up any outfit. From the big bow to the bold color, this will turn any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary.

5. Close Up Sunglasses, $24, Shoptiques

Shoptiques

Spring is practically here and summer is just around the corner. Spruce up your warm-weather style with a fun pair of shades.

Beauty

6. Mojito Madness, $9, Essie

Essie

Looking for just a pop of color? Try this funky hue for your next manicure or pedicure.

7. Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick, $25, Ulta

Ulta

Don't let the green shade of this lipstick fool you; this lipstick actually turns into the perfect shade of light pink for your complexion. Find out more about how it works here!

8. Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Blush, $24, Ulta

Ulta

Just like the lipstick above, this blush works with your body's pH and skin tone to create the ultimate pink shade for you. It's like a bit of leprechaun magic!

9. Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lip Gloss, $25, Ulta

Ulta

If lipstick isn't your thing, perhaps this lip gloss is your answer. It works to find the perfect pink for your coloring. It's sheer, but still adds just the right hint of pink.