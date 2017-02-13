share tweet pin email

It wouldn't be the Grammys if music's biggest stars didn't dress a bit controversially. Here are the 2017 red carpet looks we can't stop talking about.

Cee Lo Green

MARK RALSTON / AFP - Getty Images Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) arrives for at Grammys.

Cee Lo Green channels his alter ego, Gnarly Davidson, on the red carpet.

Girl Crush

PAUL BUCK / EPA

This up-and-coming pop star is making a name for herself on the red carpet in this fun look. Is it inspired by a ball pit or a gumball machine? Either way, the Grammys is the right place to wear it.

Joy Villa

Reuters Joy Villa arrives at the Grammys in a red, white and blue dress.

Joy Villa doesn't need an interview to make her views known. The singer's red, white and blue gown had "Trump" and his slogan, "Make America Great Again" written on either side.

Rose McGowan

Jordan Strauss / AP

With gold foil in her hair and black pleather wrapped around her shoulders, Rose McGowan channels her younger self in this punk rock look.

Lady Gaga

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Vintage Gaga! While it's not exactly a meat dress, Lady Gaga is looking as scandalous as we've seen her in recent memory.

Ma