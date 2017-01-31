Carly Rae Jepsen looks just like Miley Cyrus with her new platinum 'do!

share tweet pin email

On Sunday night, Carly Rae Jepsen sang the Canadian national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game, but it was her icy new 'do that was the coolest part of the event.

The singer debuted a platinum blond pixie, and we're obsessed with the dramatic transformation!

Hockey buds 💓

Her new look had us searching for exactly which celebrity she resembles, and while she's certainly not copping anyone's look exactly, she definitely reminds us of Miley Cyrus, Charlize Theron and Carey Mulligan when they had their own short cuts!

Getty Images The blonde pixie brigade!

Jepsen's no stranger to a pixie cut — in fact, she made the chop last year. But this is the first time she's gone full-on blond!

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Carly Rae Jepsen showed off a short (and darker) style at a performance in August.

We're used to seeing the singer with longer locks — in keeping with her rocker-chic attitude, Jepsen sported a shoulder-length shag hairstyle. The '70s-inspired style added a touch of edginess to even the most feminine looks.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Carly Rae Jepsen poses on the red carpet in January 2016.

While she may be a blond now, this isn't the first time she's dabbled with mixing up her hair color. She dyed her typically raven locks a vibrant shade of strawberry blond back in 2015.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images Remember this Carly Rae Jepsen look from two years ago?

And of course we can't forget the signature look Jepsen sported when we were first introduced to the earworm that is "Call Me Maybe." The star burst onto the music scene with long brunette waves and her signature bold bangs — a style that would still be on trend today!

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013.

Whether she's an icy blonde or a chic brunette, one thing's for sure — we really really like Carly Rae Jepsen's style!