Cara Delevingne chopped off all her hair — see the new look

If Cara Delevingne's new haircut is any indication, it looks like short is in for 2017.

The flaxen-haired model and actress is known for having long, bohemian waves, but she recently debuted a pixie haircut in a post on Instagram.

I'm coming for you @lifeinayearmovie A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

"I'm coming for you @lifeinayearmovie," she wrote in the caption, referencing her upcoming film.

Delevingne's choppy new style is a platinum blonde pixie with subtle hints of a rosy hue. The star accessorized the look with a black bandanna, gold-framed shades and door-knocker-style earrings.

The actress is the latest in a string of celebs to embrace the short hair trend this spring. Kristen Stewart also debuted a shaved platinum 'do in March and Katy Perry showed off her dramatic cut earlier this month.

We love the punk pixie on pretty much anyone, but Delevingne's version is particularly awesome because it highlights those trademark eyebrows.

The actress showed off the new look — and some impressive self-defense skills — in another Instagram post of her practicing martial arts.

Thank you so much @martialsmarts.toronto for showing me how to protect myself @puma #doyou A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

This isn't the first time we've seen Delevingne with platinum locks. Earlier this year she trimmed several inches for a bleached bob.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Cara Delevingne attends the Chanel fashion show in March 2017.

Before that, the actress wore her golden tresses in loose waves with a deep side part. The laissez-faire look became a calling card for the "cool girl" icon.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Delevingne attends Comic-Con International in July 2016.

Delevingne's "Life in a Year" co-star Jaden Smith also chopped off his trademark dreadlocks for the film.

His dad, none other than Will Smith, helped give his son the dramatic makeover and posted about it on Facebook. "Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming 'Life in a Year'... maybe I should've used scissors?!" he wrote.

Even though Delevingne's transformation is for a role, we wouldn't be surprised if the bold cut sticks around.