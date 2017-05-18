share tweet pin email

Each film festival has its own vibe. Sundance is all about chunky sweaters and snow bunny boots. Tribeca is as chic as the New York City skyline. But when it comes to the Cannes Film Festival, the energy is pure elegance.

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival opened on Wednesday and, of course, the fashion statements were as gorgeous as the French Riviera vistas that serve as the backdrop.

Bella Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Bella Hadid is pure Hollywood glamour in this couture creation.

The young model attended the festival's opening night gala with her father, Mohamed Hadid, and all eyes on her silky Alexandre Vauthier gown. The structured bodice highlighted her trim figure and she topped the look with a bold diamond necklace. It's sizable blue stone was reminiscent of the necklace worn by Rose in "Titanic."

Julianne Moore

Venturelli / WireImage Did Julianne Moore float down from the heavens in this dreamy dress?!

Julianne Moore looked angelic in a white Chanel Couture gown for the premiere of "Wonderstruck." The shift dress featured a feathered capelet and a full-sequin skirt. The star paired the look with silver jewels and left her hair in effortless waves for a touch of casual elegance.

Naomie Harris

Arthur Mola / AP This dress is the perfect antidote to a hot spring day!

The "Moonlight" star chose a decidedly sunny outfit for the Cannes opening night gala. Her brightly colored Gucci gown evoked all the fun of a delicious scoop of sherbet with frothy layers of tulle in orange, pink, yellow and green. She topped off the look with cascading necklaces from Atelier Swarovski.

Elle Fanning

George Pimentel / WireImage Elle Fanning's taking a gorgeous walk on the wild side!

Elle Fanning has had plenty of princess moments on the red carpet — who could forget that Cinderella-inspired blue gown she wore to the Met Gala this year? But this punk princess dress might be her best yet. The graffiti-embellished Vivienne Westwood Couture creation is the perfect mix of structured elegance and irreverent edge.

For more fabulous looks from the Cannes Film Festival, check out our gallery below.

