Cancer survivor's Ambush Makeover leaves her in disbelief: 'This is me?!'

share tweet pin email

It was a windy day out on the plaza, but that didn't stop our Ambush Makeover team from finding two incredibly deserving women for head-to-toe makeovers. These ladies — one a cancer survivor, the other a caregiver — displayed truly beautiful hearts, so we couldn't help but treat them to a day full of pampering and relaxation.

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and Today Style Squad member Jill Martin took the reigns for glamorous transformations that left both women stunned!

Cathy Hartley

TODAY Cathy Hartley before her Ambush Makeover.

Cancer survivor Cathy Hartley had completely lost her hair after going through chemotherapy treatments, but now she's celebrating 22 months of being cancer-free. We can't think of a better way to join the celebration than with a morning full of pampering. The empty nester just turned 57 years old yesterday, and she's ready for a change to mark this new chapter in her life!

RELATED: Ambush makeover makes cancer survivor feel like 'a princess'

Nathan Congleton / TODAY We can't get enough of this beautiful transformation!

Hartley strut her stuff out onto the Studio 1A red carpet looking like a million bucks in a stunning gold lace gown. She told Martin that she wanted to wear a dress because she never really gets the chance to, and we have to say Martin's choice of this sophisticated cocktail dress knocks it out of the park!

RELATED: Ambush Makeover: Breast cancer survivor goes from gray to gorgeous

Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov kept the length Hartley had been growing out for 22 months and added a few soft layers to even out the weight of her gorgeous, thick hair. Licari created a soft brown color to complement her warm skin tone and brighten her entire face.

We love this transformation, and it seems that Hartley's loving it, too! Check out the item below to get her look.

Metallic Lace Sheath Dress, $384, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Cathy Pergandi

TODAY Cathy Pergandi before the Ambush team took over.

Cathy Pergandi is a caregiver to her 92-year-old mother and 59-year-old brother, who is developmentally disabled and lives with her and her husband. Pergandi, 64, is honored to care for her family members but admits it can be hard sometimes. We decided to give this deserving woman a day to relax while the rest of the team took care of her.

RELATED: 'Who are you?' See the Ambush Makeover that left a married couple of 49 years shocked

She came to the plaza with her daughter Joanna, who said she's never really seen her mom without her gray hair. We couldn't wait to see how the Ambush team decided to transform her tresses!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Pergandi's red-hot makeover is amazing!

Gurgov cut off a few inches to create a chin-length bob with minimal layering for a sophisticated look. Licari chose a warm honey color for an elegant and understated touch of color.

RELATED: Just 5 days after her wedding, newlywed gets stunning Ambush Makeover

Martin completed the look with flowing separates and skinny pants that highlighted Pergandi's fabulous figure. The entire look is perfect for a day of running around and can be transitioned from day to night with the addition of a statement earring or some heeled booties.

Check out all the pieces from her incredible new look below. Congrats to both ladies on their well-deserved makeovers!

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Drape Tunic Cardigan, $79, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Pull-On Skinny Pant, $79, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

Livia Tassel Pendant, $48, Baublebar