Can you name the famous mothers of these 2 new J.Crew models?

The hottest trend in fashion is a family affair!

From Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham's son, to Bella and Gigi Hadid, "Real Housewives" star Yolanda Hadid's daughters, celebrity children have officially taken over the modeling world.

This fashion week, J.Crew has featured two new models whose parents have famous faces: Julianne Moore's and Molly Ringwald's teenage daughters both made their modeling debut at the retailer's fashion show on Saturday.

Julianne Moore attended the show to cheer on her daughter, Liv Freundlich, and post behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram throughout the day.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows Liv Freundlich poses with her mom, Julianne Moore, on Sept. 14, 2016.

"J.Crew beauties!" the Oscar-winning actress wrote in one post, featuring the 14-year-old model in a striped turtleneck under a camo-print jacket.

@Jcrew beauties @lisaeisnerjewelry and my very own @livfreundlich ❤#realpeople A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

In another photo, which showed off Freundlich's black tulle skirt and leopard-print flats, Moore added the hashtag "#JennaLyons" in an ode to J.Crew's beloved creative director and president.

@livfreundlich in @jcrew from her head to her toes. #jennalyons A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Molly Ringwald was also on hand to support her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Actress Molly Ringwald attends Primary Stages 2016 Gala at 538 Park Avenue on October 17, 2016 in New York City. Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 12, 2017 in New York City.

While Gianopoulos was getting her makeup done for the shoot, Ringwald joking posted a photo with the caption "Stage mom" with a winky face emoji.

Stage mom 😏 #jcrewnyfw #jcrew A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The "Sixteen Candles" actress also shared a video of the 13-year-old model posing for the camera in an army green shirt over a white button-down with a ruffled skirt and pointed-toe flats. Her sweet caption read, "Natural beauty!"

Natural beauty! #jcrew #jcrewnyfw @mathlildaringwaldg A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Will this be the start of a professional modeling careers for Freundlich and Gianopoulos? Only time will tell!