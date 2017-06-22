Bruno Mars' 1989 throwback photo proves he doesn't age

share tweet pin email

With his big brown eyes, curly dark locks and superstar charm, Bruno Mars is a natural in front of the camera — and, evidently, he always has been.

The singer-songwriter recently shared a vintage black-and-white pic from his preschool days that proves, despite the years that have passed and the fame that he's gained, he remains much the same.

When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday . #1989 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

"When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday. #1989," he captioned the shot.

Yes, Mars today, at 31, still bears a striking resemblance to his 4-year-old self, and the similarity doesn't stop there.

😂 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Even though he wasn't a hit maker back then, he knew how to act like one on stage.

Mars began his career in the music biz in 1989 as a tiny Elvis Presley impersonator.

That kid had charisma — and he's still got it!