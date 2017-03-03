Wedding season is officially upon us!
This year, there are lots of beautiful trends that will make their debut down the aisle. Randy Fenoli of "Say Yes to the Dress" stopped by TODAY Friday to share some of the hottest bridal styles of the season.
Whether you're getting married on the beach, in a backyard or at a ballroom, there are trends for all different types of brides. Feloni advised that it's not so much about the location of the wedding, but more about the bride's personality.
1. It's all about the sparkle
While embellishments certainly make a statement, you can still some shimmer without big, bold, bedazzled elements; simply pick a fabric that has a hint of sparkle. If you wanted to give your gown even more pizzazz, just add a sparkly belt, suggested Fenoli.
Pro tip: Tiaras are another big trend for brides. Add one to your look to create that extra-special princess moment.
2. A hint of gray
White will always be classic, but for a truly unique bridal look, you can play with other gorgeous hues like soft gray. This gown has layered fabric in shades of gray and blush, which creates a soft look that's elegant, feminine and sophisticated.
3. Add some drama
If you're hoping to make a major statement on your big day, go for a dramatic train. The watteau train, the origins of which date back to the 18th century, is back in style. It will give you coverage while still adding some fabulous, eye-catching drama to your bridal look. The best part is, the train is detachable, so it won't get in the way of your dancing at the reception.
4. Go over the top
There's no such thing as being too over the top when it comes to your wedding day, so why not walk down the aisle in a gown that will create a lasting memory. The ruffles, long the train, corset top and lace details make this wedding dress truly unforgettable.