The man bun is back!

Bradley Cooper went for a stroll recently with his newborn daughter, Lea de Seine (with model Irina Shayk), and showed off his new look.

The new dad, understandably, shielded his baby from view of the paparazzi, but something else was on full display: his truly impressive man bun.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Bradley Cooper enjoyed a peaceful walk with his newborn daughter.

The actor, 42, scraped his shaggy, chin-length hair into a half-topknot and made the look even more rugged with a full beard and shades.

Cooper has rocked a man bun in the past, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen the style on the actor. We are definitely on board with his new dad-on-duty look, and we’re wondering if this could signal the Return of the Man Bun in 2017.

Man buns were huge a few years ago, when topknots and half-ponytails started popping up actors like Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The style has weathered its share of controversy since then, but Cooper’s new look reminds us that sometimes we're in the pro-man bun (dad bun?) camp.

Cooper may be trying to set a new trend, or he could have just discovered what many new moms have known for ages — pulling your hair back just makes life easier!

Check out some of our other favorite man buns over the years:

    Getty Images

  • Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

    Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper's man bun recently reappeared after a long hiatus.

    SPOT / BACKGRID
  • Harry Styles Sighting - September 28, 2015

    Harry Styles

    Harry Styles' man bun has popped up several times over the years, including this sighting on September 28, 2015 in London.

    GC Images
  • "12 Years A Slave" Premiere - Arrivals - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt and his man bun honored us with their presence at the "12 Years A Slave" premiere in 2013.

    Getty Images
  • Kit Harington, Natalie Dormer

    Kit Harington

    The "Game of Thrones" star pulled his curly hair back into a flawless man bun at the 2014 Emmys. 

    AP
  • 2012 Tribeca Film Festival Closing Night - "Marvel's The Avengers" - Outside Arrivals

    Chris Hemsworth

    Sorry, what was that? We were distracted by Chris Hemsworth's delightful man bun at the "The Avengers" premiere in 2012. 

    WireImage
  • Bush In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

    Gavin Rossdale

    Gavin Rossdale clearly knows how to rock a messy man bun, seen here as he performed with his band, Bush, in 2015. 

    WireImage
  • "Dead Man Down" - Los Angeles Premiere

    Colin Farrell

    Remember when Colin Farrell rocked a topknot? Here it is, in all its glory, at a premiere in 2013. Will it reappear anytime soon?

    FilmMagic
  • Jake Gyllenhaal attends 'Enemy' Madrid Premiere

    Jake Gyllenhaal

    Jake Gyllenhaal sported a full beard and impressive man bun at the 2014 premiere of "Enemy."

    WireImage
  • Fussball: CL 03/04, FC Bayern Muenchen-Real Madrid

    David Beckham

    Beckham may very well be the king of the man bun. He's been rocking the look on and off the field for years.

    Getty Images
  • at arrivals for amfAR Inspiration Gala, Skylight Moynihan Station, New York, NY June 9, 2016. Photo By: Abel Fermin/Everett Collection

    Jason Derulo

    Just a casual topknot, no big deal! Jason Derulo proved that man buns can be dapper when he sported this look at a gala on June 9, 2016. 

    Getty Images
  • Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Sponsored by Chrysler Viewing And After Party

    Jared Leto

    We reached peak man bun when Jared Leto wore this half-up, half-down 'do to the 2014 Emmys. 

    Getty Images
  • Florida Supercon 2014

    Jason Momoa

    Jason Momoa has clearly mastered the art of the man bun. Case in point: his look at the Florida Supercon fan convention on July 5, 2014.

    Getty Images
  • 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization

    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber's signature hairstyle may have been his side-swept bangs, but he also tried out a man bun in 2016. 

    Getty Images
  • "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies" Press Line - Comic-Con International 2014

    Orlando Bloom

    Orlando Bloom sported a tidy man bun for the 2014 premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies."

    Getty Images
  • FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Joaquin Phoenix's hair was just long enough to pull into a man bun at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

    AFP-Getty Images
  • 'Jason Bourne' Press Conference In Beijing

    Matt Damon

    In August 2016, Matt Damon's impressive man bun seemed to appear as if by magic, because he had sported cropped hair just a few weeks earlier. As it turns out, his suddenly long locks were, in fact, extensions for his movie "The Great Wall." But we enjoyed it all the same. 

    Getty Images
  • US-UNGA-DICAPRIO

    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio's man bun bestowed peace and happiness upon all as the actor was named the UN Messenger of Peace at the United Nations on September 20, 2014. 

    AFP-Getty Images

