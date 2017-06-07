The man bun is back!
Bradley Cooper went for a stroll recently with his newborn daughter, Lea de Seine (with model Irina Shayk), and showed off his new look.
The new dad, understandably, shielded his baby from view of the paparazzi, but something else was on full display: his truly impressive man bun.
The actor, 42, scraped his shaggy, chin-length hair into a half-topknot and made the look even more rugged with a full beard and shades.
Cooper has rocked a man bun in the past, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen the style on the actor. We are definitely on board with his new dad-on-duty look, and we’re wondering if this could signal the Return of the Man Bun in 2017.
Man buns were huge a few years ago, when topknots and half-ponytails started popping up actors like Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jake Gyllenhaal.
The style has weathered its share of controversy since then, but Cooper’s new look reminds us that sometimes we're in the pro-man bun (dad bun?) camp.
Cooper may be trying to set a new trend, or he could have just discovered what many new moms have known for ages — pulling your hair back just makes life easier!
Check out some of our other favorite man buns over the years:
Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper's man bun recently reappeared after a long hiatus.SPOT / BACKGRID
Harry Styles
Harry Styles' man bun has popped up several times over the years, including this sighting on September 28, 2015 in London.GC Images
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt and his man bun honored us with their presence at the "12 Years A Slave" premiere in 2013.Getty Images
Kit Harington
The "Game of Thrones" star pulled his curly hair back into a flawless man bun at the 2014 Emmys.AP
Chris Hemsworth
Sorry, what was that? We were distracted by Chris Hemsworth's delightful man bun at the "The Avengers" premiere in 2012.WireImage
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale clearly knows how to rock a messy man bun, seen here as he performed with his band, Bush, in 2015.WireImage
Colin Farrell
Remember when Colin Farrell rocked a topknot? Here it is, in all its glory, at a premiere in 2013. Will it reappear anytime soon?FilmMagic
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal sported a full beard and impressive man bun at the 2014 premiere of "Enemy."WireImage
David Beckham
Beckham may very well be the king of the man bun. He's been rocking the look on and off the field for years.Getty Images
Jason Derulo
Just a casual topknot, no big deal! Jason Derulo proved that man buns can be dapper when he sported this look at a gala on June 9, 2016.Getty Images
Jared Leto
We reached peak man bun when Jared Leto wore this half-up, half-down 'do to the 2014 Emmys.Getty Images
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa has clearly mastered the art of the man bun. Case in point: his look at the Florida Supercon fan convention on July 5, 2014.Getty Images
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber's signature hairstyle may have been his side-swept bangs, but he also tried out a man bun in 2016.Getty Images
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom sported a tidy man bun for the 2014 premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies."Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix's hair was just long enough to pull into a man bun at the Cannes Film Festival 2017.AFP-Getty Images
Matt Damon
In August 2016, Matt Damon's impressive man bun seemed to appear as if by magic, because he had sported cropped hair just a few weeks earlier. As it turns out, his suddenly long locks were, in fact, extensions for his movie "The Great Wall." But we enjoyed it all the same.Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio's man bun bestowed peace and happiness upon all as the actor was named the UN Messenger of Peace at the United Nations on September 20, 2014.AFP-Getty Images