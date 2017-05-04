Mommy and me! Matching outfits for moms and their little ones

When it comes to Mother’s Day (or any day, really) who can pass up on an adorable, Insta-worthy mother-daughter style moment?! I'm here to highlight the sweetest and most stylish looks that both moms and daughters will adore.
These mommy-and-me fashions will have you seeing double (in a good way)Play Video - 4:50
These mommy-and-me fashions will have you seeing double (in a good way)Play Video - 4:50
Trendy
Victoria Beckham For Target
When this collaboration debuted in April, the fashion-forward looks flew off the shelves, but you can still find some of the coveted items in stores and online. The pieces effortlessly straddle the line between playful and sophisticated, including muted colors and bold floral patterns — combos all ages can easily (and confidently!) wear.
Victoria Beckham for Target Blush Floral Jacquard Shift Dress, $28, Target
Victoria Beckham for Target Blush Floral Jacquard Shift Dress, $17, Target
Browse the full Victoria Beckham for Target collection here.
RELATED: 7 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that pack a sentimental punch
Preppy
Lilly Pulitzer
For the mother-daughter duo who loves bright prints and plenty of color, look no further than Lilly Pulitzer. Featuring whimsical patterns and a tropical aesthetic, these pieces are the ultimate "twinsies" spring style statement.
Girls Little Lilly Classic Shift Dress, $58, Lilly Pulitzer
Girls Mochi Dress, $68, Lilly Pulitzer
Kelly Ankle Length Skinny Pant, $148, Lilly Pulitzer
Browse the full Lilly Pulitzer collection here.
Mother's Day gifts that show you care: Flowers, wishing balls, morePlay Video - 4:13
Mother's Day gifts that show you care: Flowers, wishing balls, morePlay Video - 4:13
Chic
The Matching Dots
The Matching Dots is designed specifically with "mommy and me" in mind. The dresses, leggings and tops all coordinate with each another (and, yes, there is a heavy polka dot presence!). As an added bonus, The Matching Dots is a socially responsible line that's partnered with Stop Hunger Now to feed two hungry kids for every garment sold. (Read more about that here.)
Candice, $66, The Matching Dots
Romy, $125, The Matching Dots
Kara, $66, The Matching Dots
Navy Tank Top with Neon Polka Dots, $35, The Matching Dots
Browse the full The Matching Dots collection here.
RELATED: As a new mom, here's what I want for my first Mother's Day (besides sleep)
Sporty
Hanna Andersson
Putting comfort first, the brand Hanna Andersson also offers up seriously fun family outfits (yes, for the whole family!) in a range of colorful themes. With rainbow stripes, plaids, florals and more, you're pretty much guaranteed to be the most adorable family on the block.
Toddler Stripey Sundress, $31, Hanna Andersson
Women Stripes of Summer Dress, $78, Hanna Andersson
Browse the full Hanna Andersson collection here.
Boho
Hayden + Lilou, Boho Babes
If the vibe of your tribe leans toward bohemian, you may want to check out the multigenerational looks from Hayden + Lilou. With clothes for toddlers, tweens and adults, they have something for every free-spirited female in your family.
Floral Print Open Back Dress with Tulip Sleeve for Girls, $38, Hayden + Lilou
Floral Print Cardi with Fringe, $58, Hayden + Lilou
Browse the full Hayden + Lilou collection here.
RELATED: Mom to little ones? 10 must-have items you never knew you needed
Have you ever wished your little one's jeans could match your favorite pair of distressed denim? Boho Babes Denim has the answer with tons of (teeny, tiny) denim styles featuring fun details like distressing, patches and lace. Plus, they offer four styles of denim shorts for mom, too.
Women's Vintage Floral Shorties, $43, Boho Babes Denim
Vintage Floral Shorties, $29, Boho Babes Denim
Browse the full Boho Babes Denim collection here.
Classic
Janie and Jack
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Janie and Jack is launching a limited-edition collection called J&J, inspired by mother-child moments. And it's the first time the brand has taken on womenswear. From elegant outfits for summer soirees to prim-and-proper playwear (think eyelet dresses, suspenders for boys and lots of seersucker), Janie and Jack is a go-to for creating cute, classy "mini-me" looks.
Roll-Cuff Linen Shirt, $38, Janie and Jack
Brows the full Janie and Jack collection here.
Accessories
Gemma + Filo
Necklaces from Gemma + Filo can grow with your favorite girl thanks to a clever design. The magnetic closure can be expanded with an attachable extender, which makes the necklace long enough for girls as they grow (or you!). They're available in an assortment of designs, from charms and tassels to pom poms and feathers.
Heart Lockets Set, Gemma + Filo
Browse the full Gemma + Filo collection here.
More Shopping videos
Mother’s Day gifts that show you care: Flowers, wishing balls, more
Make Mother’s Day gifts personal with hand-painted silhouettes and more
Mother’s Day gift ideas: Photo wallpaper, massaging pillows, more
How did Pepsi and Starbucks get their name? See the meaning behind iconic brands!
TODAY Style Squad member and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas shares the buzz about beauty, fashion, and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.