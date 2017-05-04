Mommy and me! Matching outfits for moms and their little ones

share tweet pin email

When it comes to Mother’s Day (or any day, really) who can pass up on an adorable, Insta-worthy mother-daughter style moment?! I'm here to highlight the sweetest and most stylish looks that both moms and daughters will adore.

Trendy

Victoria Beckham For Target

TODAY

When this collaboration debuted in April, the fashion-forward looks flew off the shelves, but you can still find some of the coveted items in stores and online. The pieces effortlessly straddle the line between playful and sophisticated, including muted colors and bold floral patterns — combos all ages can easily (and confidently!) wear.

Victoria Beckham for Target Blush Floral Jacquard Shift Dress, $28, Target

Target

Victoria Beckham for Target Blush Floral Jacquard Shift Dress, $17, Target

Target

Browse the full Victoria Beckham for Target collection here.

Preppy

Lilly Pulitzer

TODAY

For the mother-daughter duo who loves bright prints and plenty of color, look no further than Lilly Pulitzer. Featuring whimsical patterns and a tropical aesthetic, these pieces are the ultimate "twinsies" spring style statement.

Girls Little Lilly Classic Shift Dress, $58, Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer

Girls Mochi Dress, $68, Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer

Kelly Ankle Length Skinny Pant, $148, Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer

Browse the full Lilly Pulitzer collection here.

Chic

The Matching Dots

The Matching Dots

The Matching Dots is designed specifically with "mommy and me" in mind. The dresses, leggings and tops all coordinate with each another (and, yes, there is a heavy polka dot presence!). As an added bonus, The Matching Dots is a socially responsible line that's partnered with Stop Hunger Now to feed two hungry kids for every garment sold. (Read more about that here.)

Candice, $66, The Matching Dots

The Matching Dots

Romy, $125, The Matching Dots

The Matching Dots

Kara, $66, The Matching Dots

The Matching Dots

Navy Tank Top with Neon Polka Dots, $35, The Matching Dots

The Matching Dots

Browse the full The Matching Dots collection here.

Sporty

Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson

Putting comfort first, the brand Hanna Andersson also offers up seriously fun family outfits (yes, for the whole family!) in a range of colorful themes. With rainbow stripes, plaids, florals and more, you're pretty much guaranteed to be the most adorable family on the block.

Toddler Stripey Sundress, $31, Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson

Women Stripes of Summer Dress, $78, Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson

Browse the full Hanna Andersson collection here.

Boho

Hayden + Lilou, Boho Babes

Hayden + Lilou

If the vibe of your tribe leans toward bohemian, you may want to check out the multigenerational looks from Hayden + Lilou. With clothes for toddlers, tweens and adults, they have something for every free-spirited female in your family.

Floral Print Open Back Dress with Tulip Sleeve for Girls, $38, Hayden + Lilou

Hayden + Lilou

Floral Print Cardi with Fringe, $58, Hayden + Lilou

Hayden + Lilou

Browse the full Hayden + Lilou collection here.

Have you ever wished your little one's jeans could match your favorite pair of distressed denim? Boho Babes Denim has the answer with tons of (teeny, tiny) denim styles featuring fun details like distressing, patches and lace. Plus, they offer four styles of denim shorts for mom, too.

Women's Vintage Floral Shorties, $43, Boho Babes Denim

Boho Babes Denim

Vintage Floral Shorties, $29, Boho Babes Denim

Boho Babes Denim

Browse the full Boho Babes Denim collection here.

Classic

Janie and Jack

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Janie and Jack is launching a limited-edition collection called J&J, inspired by mother-child moments. And it's the first time the brand has taken on womenswear. From elegant outfits for summer soirees to prim-and-proper playwear (think eyelet dresses, suspenders for boys and lots of seersucker), Janie and Jack is a go-to for creating cute, classy "mini-me" looks.

Roll-Cuff Linen Shirt, $38, Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack

Brows the full Janie and Jack collection here.

Accessories

Gemma + Filo

Necklaces from Gemma + Filo can grow with your favorite girl thanks to a clever design. The magnetic closure can be expanded with an attachable extender, which makes the necklace long enough for girls as they grow (or you!). They're available in an assortment of designs, from charms and tassels to pom poms and feathers.

Heart Lockets Set, Gemma + Filo

Gemma + Filo

Browse the full Gemma + Filo collection here.

TODAY Style Squad member and author of "The Power of Style," Bobbie Thomas shares the buzz about beauty, fashion, and more on TODAY and at Bobbie.com. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.