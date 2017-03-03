share tweet pin email

With the official start of spring this month, it's a great time of year to get your body moving. As a TODAY Style Squad member and all-around professional girlfriend, I'm here to highlight a few unique items to help inspire a healthy routine this spring.

1. Futuristic shoes

In the official Grammy gift bag, performers and presenters took home some unusual, Judy Jetson-like sandals that claim to work your lower body. Designed by famed modern dance teacher Yuko Sumida Jackson, MTG's Walk Jet Shoes feature a a sole that allows for 360 degrees of movement to help target your core and improve body balance. Fun fact: Madonna is MTG's global ambassador.

Jackson Walk Jet Lower Body Training Shoes, $214, Japan Trend Shop

Japan Trend Shop

2. Cellulite massage mats

Could you ever imagine smoothing the appearance of cellulite simply by sitting? That's exactly the concept behind (pun intended) SweetCheeks. The portable, textured "massage mats" claim to increase circulation by using your own body weight against 454 molded pyramids to help spike blood flow without breaking a sweat.

SweetCheeks, $99, Sweet Cheeks Products, Inc.

Sweet Cheeks

3. Custom leggings

Leggings. We love and we hate them. They're comfy, but can be tough to wear, especially if you don't find the perfect pair. If that's your issue, Zions Den Apparel may be your dream come true. The brand allows you to custom build your own bottoms. You can choose the length, where to add patches of prints or mesh panels and pick your favorite waistline, from high, low, V-shaped and maternity. There are even options for customized tank tops.

Tropic Leggings, $32 - $70, Zions Den

Zions Den

4. Chic wearables

Fitness activity trackers (like FitBit and Jawbone) are great, but their sporty look doesn't always match your ensemble. Enter chic bracelets, bangles and cuffs designed to seamlessly conceal your fitness gadget. Whether you're wearing jeans and a blouse or a fancy cocktail dress, Funktional Wearables offers a design to suit every taste.

The Kate, $31, Funktional Wearables

Funktional Wearables

5. Headphone wraps

Another activewear eyesore (and frustration)? Tangled earbuds falling out of your bag or tangled around everything in it. If you can relate, you might be interested in a clever pair of Wraps, designed to be worn on your wrist as a bracelet when not in use. They're perfect for workouts or those of us on-the-go.

Wraps Classic Green, $15, Wraps

Wraps

6. Get-up-and-go scents

Getting out of bed in the morning can be rough, especially if you're trying to cut down on caffeine intake. If you loathe cold showers and annoying alarm clocks, consider a more gentle wake up call in the form of fragrance. Vitruvi's "Wake" Face and Body Mist and Aromatherapy Associate's "Revive Morning" Roller Ball are both bursting with notes aimed to motivate you. Just keep them near your bed, spritz and go!

Wake Face and Body Mist, $24, Virtuvi

Virtuvi

Revive Morning Roller Ball, $33, Aromatherapy Associates

Aromatherapy Associates

