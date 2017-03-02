'Happiness isn't a size': Woman responds to body-shaming comments

share tweet pin email

Body-positive blogger Megan Jayne Crabbe, who goes by Bodyposipanda on social media, isn't letting critics get in the way of her confidence.

The 24-year-old recently posted before and after photos of her from 2014 and now — with a twist.

"Every day we're inundated with before and after weight loss pictures telling us that the way to be happy is by shrinking our bodies; I wanted to show people that happiness isn't a size," Crabbe told TODAY about what inspired her to post the images. "You don't have to spend your life chasing weight loss to feel beautiful, happy or worthy — you deserve to feel all of those things as you are."

In the photo's caption, the blogger candidly explained that after years of struggling with an eating disorder, she has finally learned to love herself for who she is.

And a part of that acceptance meant confronting many of the negative comments that people posted on her last before and after photos. She decided to reply to some of these questions in her recent post.

"'Wait so you just decided to RUIN your body?' Nah, I just stopped torturing myself every day for not fitting an image I was never supposed to be," wrote Crabbe.

In response to another commenter, she wrote: "I could have stayed the same and spiraled back into the eating disorder that almost killed me when I was 15. I could have kept starving myself and obsessively working out for hours every day but it never would have lead me to self love."

She continued, "No matter how much weight I lost there was always still something to hate. And sure, people don't NEED to gain weight to find their self love, this is just what my body needed to do to match up to my mental freedom. THIS IS MY HAPPY BODY."

Crabbe, who's been using social media as platform to spread body positivity for the past three years, said the reaction to her post has been mixed.

"There's been a lot of love, but also a lot of hate," she said. "Thankfully the love has outweighed the hate, and the hate only reminds me how much work there is still left to do in making people realize that people of all sizes are valuable and deserve respect."

With each post on her account, the blogger hopes to inspire others on their journey to self-love.

"None of us exist for the purpose of dropping dress sizes or fitting the narrow image of beauty that's been presented to us as the ultimate goal," she said. "We're more than what our bodies look like."

