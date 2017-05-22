Billboard Music Awards 2017: See all the best red carpet moments

share tweet pin email

The Billboard Music Awards were held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night, and the looks on the red carpet were hotter than the Vegas Strip itself!

From dramatic gowns to daring minis, it seemed like nothing was off-limits for one of music's hottest nights. Icons including Céline Dion and Cher, as well as younger artists like Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfeld, offered plenty of major fashion moments, both on the red carpet and on the stage.

Céline Dion

David Becker / Getty Images Dion can do no wrong!

The audience held back tears as Céline Dion performed "My Heart Will Go On" at last night's award show, and her ensemble only added to the ethereal moment onstage. The dramatic Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown featured structured sleeves that resembled an angel's wings. And the dress's plunging neckline was accented by geometric metallic embellishments.

Vanessa Hudgens

NINA PROMMER / EPA Hudgens is looking pretty in pink.

The actress served as the night's host alongside Ludacris, and she make a remarkable eight outfit changes throughout the show! It's nearly impossible to pick a favorite, but we're loving the blush pink Marchesa gown she chose for the red carpet. The oversized bows are extremely feminine and their haphazard placement adds a touch of fun to what could have been an otherwise-predictable dress. She topped off the look with a pair of silver stilettos. The whole look was perfection!

Kate Beckinsale

John Shearer / Getty Images This dress is explosive!

Kate Beckinsale chose a dress that served as a perfect reflection of a summer night, complete with embroidered fireworks throughout the bust and skirt. The black Zuhair Murad creation featured a plunging neckline and a belted waist for an elegant effect, while the star wore her hair up in an effortless ponytail.

Cher

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Cher took home the Icon Award at last night's award show.

Cher looked every inch the icon when she stepped out onto the stage in an outfit reminiscent of the one she wore in the 1989 video for her song "If I Could Turn Back Time." The sheer black bodysuit was accented with glittering sequins, and she topped off the look with a motorcycle jacket and over-the-top curls.

Hailee Steinfeld

John Shearer / Getty Images Steinfeld sparkled on the red carpet!

Hailee Steinfeld wore a stunning silver-and-black dress on the red carpet. The sheer dress was made up of lace in an avant-garde pattern. She added a pair of over-the-knee boots that could be seen peeking through the dramatic lace creation.

For more looks from last night's show, check out the gallery below.

Slideshow Photos Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Olivia Munn Newly single Olivia Munn rocked a sheer black Redemption gown with a bodysuit serving as the chic underlayer. The high-neck gown featured delicate black lace at the bust and embroidered pink roses throughout the skirt for a romantic look. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Hailee Steinfeld “Most Girls” singer Hailee Steinfeld strut her stuff in a sheer silver-and-black dress. The dress featured an edgy lace design, and she paired the look with over-the-knee boots and gunmetal grey accessories. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale looked like she was ready for a night of explosive performances in a Zuhair Murad gown covered with embroidered fireworks. The actress pulled back her hair into a ponytail, adding a carefree vibe to the glamorous look. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Cher The legendary singer was giving us vintage Cher vibes last night in a see-through black bodysuit and dramatic '80s-inspired curls. The star took home the Icon Award and had everyone in the arena on their feet as she performed two classic songs. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Drake Drake set a Billboard Music Awards record for most victories in one night (13), and he looked like a true winner all night long. He wore a minimalistic white sweatsuit with black zippers serving as accents throughout the ensemble. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Céline Dion Céline Dion gave an emotional performance of “My Heart Will Go On” during the award show, and she looked truly angelic in her Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown. The white gown featured bold, structured sleeves and a dramatic plunging neckline accented by a geometric gold design at the waist. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Lea Michele Lea Michele rocked an edgy black David Koma dress with a diagonal pattern surrounding the bust and skirt. The lattice netting added a sultry touch to the gown, and she wore her hair up in an edgy topknot to complete the look. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Jason Derulo Jason Derulo looked extra suave in a green smoking jacket with ornate frog closures adding to the elegant look. He paired the outfit with black loafers for an additional touch of class. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens played host for the award show and made an incredible eight outfit changes throughout the evening. She stepped out on the red carpet in a blush Marchesa gown with oversized silk bows for a glamorous effect. EPA

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Vanessa Hudgens She then joined co-host Ludacris in a plunging red silk gown with gorgeous blue flower detailing. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Vanessa Hudgens The star opted for Marchesa again later in the show. This time she wore a pale blue cold-shoulder gown with intricate floral appliques throughout. AP

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus took the stage to perform her new single “Malibu” in a casual summery outfit. She paired an off-the-shoulder crop top with white jean shorts and added a wide-brimmed hat to finish off the beachy look. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Camila Cabello Camila Cabello was red hot on the red carpet in a lacy Jonathan Simkhai gown. She added a matching lace shawl for a very feminine-feeling look and kept the accessories simple with just a few rings. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani was on hand to cheer on her man Blake Shelton at last night’s award show, and the two could not have looked any more glamorous. Stefani opted for a gold minidress paired with fishnet stockings and a metallic clutch for a shimmering statement all around. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of John Legend John Legend looked extra dapper in a blue-and-white checked suit. The double-breasted cut added an air of elegance to the already-sophisticated style. Getty Images

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Rachel Platten Rachel Platten rocked a one-shoulder minidress with an intricate colorful pattern. She paired the mosaic-inspired dress with an electric blue clutch and simple black pumps. EPA

Billboard Fashion Slideshow 2017 of Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj stepped out on the stage looking like a goth queen in this black lace gown. The partially sheer dress was covered in glittering accents and chains that added even more dimension to the larger-than-life look. Reuters

