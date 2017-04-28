share tweet pin email

Can Jennifer Lopez be any more gorgeous?

This might just be her best look yet.

The heat was officially brought to Miami on Thursday night at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Lopez's lacy, cut-out dress was on fire.

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is officially aging backward. She looks better than ever!

Slicked back hair, glitzy black earrings and an animal skin clutch were all she needed complete this jaw-dropping look.

But this wasn't the only incredible look of the evening.

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images Jennifer Lopez wore not one, but two breathtaking gowns for the Latin Billboards 2017.

When the 47-year-old took the stage to perform her new single "Mirate," she wore another gown with a plunging neckline, even more cut-outs and beautiful beading. The shimmery pewter color looked radiant on her!

Lopez wasn't the only star who looked sensational at the awards show. Take a peek at some other big names that hit the red carpet in style.

CNCO

Jason Koerner / Getty Images The pop boy band was one of the big winners of the evening.

All-black suits looked sleek on the red carpet.

Eva Longoria

Jason Koerner / Getty Images The 42-year-old looked white hot in this suit ensemble with a cape-style jacket. So chic!

The actress is owning this sexy, menswear-inspired look.

Ximena Duque

Aaron Davidson / FilmMagic The Colombian actress wore a beautiful, bedazzled gown that showed off her gorgeous curves.

Now that is a red carpet dress, Ximena Duque.

Marc Anthony

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images The evening's winner went for a more casual look for his performance at the awards show.

Marc Anthony knows the perfect way to mix classy with casual: wear a sleek blazer with denim jeans.

Yandel

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images The 40-year-old record producer took a fun fashion risk with a bold, gold jacket.

There's nothing as bold as gold! We're loving this hot take on a traditional suit.

Chiquis Rivera

Aaron Davidson / FilmMagic Rivera, whose mom is singer-songwriter Jenni Rivera, wore two of fashion's biggest trends: illusion and velvet.

Chiquis Rivera clearly takes after her mom, Jenni Rivera's, style.

Jackie Cruz

Jason Koerner / Getty Images We love how she rocked her curls and a bold red lip with this look!

"The Orange is the New Black" star wore a black gown with structured shoulders and a thigh-high slit.

Becky G

Sergi Alexander / Getty Images The Billboard Latin Music Awards winner, who stars in the new "Power Rangers" film as the Yellow Ranger, Trini, proved red is definitely her color in this fiery number.

Plunging necklines were a hot trend on the Latin Billboard Awards red carpet.

Wisin and Yomaira Ortiz

Jason Koerner / Getty Images Rapper Wisin and his wife Ortiz made for a glam couple. She had some major flapper vibes going on in this beaded, cold-shoulder frock.

Long live the cold-shoulder top!

Kate del Castillo

Jason Koerner / Getty Images The Netflix star wore a one-shoulder, navy gown with lots of embellishment.

A thigh-high slit and long, statement earrings and slicked back hair completed her glamorous look.