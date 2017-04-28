Can Jennifer Lopez be any more gorgeous?
This might just be her best look yet.
The heat was officially brought to Miami on Thursday night at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Lopez's lacy, cut-out dress was on fire.
Slicked back hair, glitzy black earrings and an animal skin clutch were all she needed complete this jaw-dropping look.
But this wasn't the only incredible look of the evening.
When the 47-year-old took the stage to perform her new single "Mirate," she wore another gown with a plunging neckline, even more cut-outs and beautiful beading. The shimmery pewter color looked radiant on her!
Lopez wasn't the only star who looked sensational at the awards show. Take a peek at some other big names that hit the red carpet in style.
CNCO
All-black suits looked sleek on the red carpet.
Eva Longoria
The actress is owning this sexy, menswear-inspired look.
Ximena Duque
Now that is a red carpet dress, Ximena Duque.
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony knows the perfect way to mix classy with casual: wear a sleek blazer with denim jeans.
Yandel
There's nothing as bold as gold! We're loving this hot take on a traditional suit.
Chiquis Rivera
Chiquis Rivera clearly takes after her mom, Jenni Rivera's, style.
Jackie Cruz
"The Orange is the New Black" star wore a black gown with structured shoulders and a thigh-high slit.
Becky G
Plunging necklines were a hot trend on the Latin Billboard Awards red carpet.
Wisin and Yomaira Ortiz
Long live the cold-shoulder top!
Kate del Castillo
A thigh-high slit and long, statement earrings and slicked back hair completed her glamorous look.