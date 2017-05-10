share tweet pin email

If you haven't gotten a gift for Mother's Day yet — don't fret.

We promise it's not too late! Whether the mom on your shopping list is into cooking or would love some new baubles, we scoped out the top items to help you win Mother's Day from Amazon's best-seller lists. The bonus? All the items below are a part of Amazon Prime, meaning you can get them in a flash. Check them out — and get ordering. The clock's officially ticking!

Home

You can't go wrong with household gifts. A cute mug and unique kitchen tools are great options that are functional and fun.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Beauty

Mom's deserve to be pampered. She might complain she doesn't have time to hit the spa, but that doesn't mean she should miss out on some R & R time. These items will help her feel great without having to leave the house.

Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Aromatherapy Top 8 Essential Oils, $17, Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Clothing and Accessories

A piece of jewelry is always a safe bet, and we've found some that pack an extra sentimental punch. And if the mom on your list is into more practical items, how about a new handbag that fits just about everything she could need? Sounds like a winner to us!

"I Love You Mom" Engraved Trinity Ring Pendant Necklace, $33, Amazon

Amazon

Women Bohemian Neck Tie Vintage Printed Ethnic Style Summer Shift Dress, $19, Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Watch and Gemstone Beaded Bracelet Set, $120, Amazon

Amazon

RELATED: