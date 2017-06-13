Dad will love these best-selling gifts from Amazon this Father's Day

If finding that perfect last-minute gift for dad has you stumped, take a cue from what others are scooping up!
Style expert Chassie Post took a deep dive into Amazon's best-sellers list and found a bevy of awesome gifts that will not only wow dad, but also arrive just in time for the holiday.
Home and kitchen
From the dad who takes his barbecue skills pretty seriously to the dad who just wants his lawn to water itself, these gifts for home and kitchen should do the trick.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $13, Amazon
Barbecue Grill Brush, $15, Amazon
ThermoPro Digital Food Cooking Thermometer, $10, Amazon
ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Thermometer, $59, Amazon
Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set with Storage Case, $19, Amazon
HemingWeigh Himalayan All Natural Crystal Salt Cooking Tile, $11, Amazon
Magic Bullet Blender 11 Piece Set, $35, Amazon
Orbit Programmable Hose Faucet Timer, $25, Amazon
Orbit B-hyve Smart Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Sprinkler System Controller, Works with Amazon Alexa, $81, Amazon
BLACK+DECKER 6.5-Amp String Trimmer/Edger, $40, Amazon
'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guidePlay Video - 3:53
Sports and outdoors
For the sporty dad, we've found loads of fun and functional gifts that will help him make the most of his outdoor adventures.
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid, $30, Amazon
Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler, $33, Amazon
Alfamo Cooling Towel, $10 - $15, Amazon
Intex 12-feet-30-inches Easy Set Pool Set with Filter Pump, $69, Amazon
Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock, $27, Amazon
BV Bicycle Light Set, $8, Amazon
Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar, $24, Amazon
Reehut 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $20, Amazon
3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's DayPlay Video - 3:51
Electronics
Hook dad up with the latest and greatest in electronics this Father's Day. Whether it's the Echo Dot or the latest GoPro, Dad will thank you kindly for bringing him up to speed electronics-wise with these best sellers.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Streaming Media Player, $40, Amazon
Echo Dot, Amazon, $50, Amazon
DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless Speaker, $35, Amazon
SENSO Bluetooth Headphones, $37, Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $120, Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $65, Amazon
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, $80, Amazon
GoPro HERO5 Black, $349, Amazon
iPhone camera grip, 'Star Wars' BB-8 floor lamp and other gadgets for dads, gradsPlay Video - 5:06
Clothing and accessories
Take a peek at some of the cool clothing and accessories others might be buying for their dads. Best sellers like the "Best. Dad. Ever." T-Shirt, the front pocket wallet or an old-school Casio Sports Watch are sure to be a hit.
"Best. Dad. Ever." T-Shirt, $7 - $11, Amazon
Retro Rewind Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $10, Amazon
Columbia Sportswear Bora Bora Booney II Sun Hats, $29, Amazon
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack, $60, Amazon
Travelambo RFID Front Pocket Wallet, $15, Amazon
CIOR Quick-Dry Water Shoes, $10 - $15, Amazon
Casio Men's W800H-1AV Classic Sport Watch, $10, Amazon