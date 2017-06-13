Dad will love these best-selling gifts from Amazon this Father's Day

share tweet pin email

If finding that perfect last-minute gift for dad has you stumped, take a cue from what others are scooping up!

Style expert Chassie Post took a deep dive into Amazon's best-sellers list and found a bevy of awesome gifts that will not only wow dad, but also arrive just in time for the holiday.

Home and kitchen

From the dad who takes his barbecue skills pretty seriously to the dad who just wants his lawn to water itself, these gifts for home and kitchen should do the trick.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $13, Amazon

Amazon

Barbecue Grill Brush, $15, Amazon

Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Food Cooking Thermometer, $10, Amazon

Amazon

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Thermometer, $59, Amazon

Amazon

Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set with Storage Case, $19, Amazon

Amazon

HemingWeigh Himalayan All Natural Crystal Salt Cooking Tile, $11, Amazon

Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender 11 Piece Set, $35, Amazon

Amazon

Orbit Programmable Hose Faucet Timer, $25, Amazon

Amazon

Orbit B-hyve Smart Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Sprinkler System Controller, Works with Amazon Alexa, $81, Amazon

Amazon

BLACK+DECKER 6.5-Amp String Trimmer/Edger, $40, Amazon

Amazon

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guide Play Video - 3:53 'Magic' swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father's Day gift guide Play Video - 3:53

Sports and outdoors

For the sporty dad, we've found loads of fun and functional gifts that will help him make the most of his outdoor adventures.

YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid, $30, Amazon

Amazon

Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler, $33, Amazon

Amazon

Alfamo Cooling Towel, $10 - $15, Amazon

Amazon

Intex 12-feet-30-inches Easy Set Pool Set with Filter Pump, $69, Amazon

Amazon

Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock, $27, Amazon

Amazon

BV Bicycle Light Set, $8, Amazon

Amazon

Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar, $24, Amazon

Amazon

Reehut 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's Day Play Video - 3:51 3 fun DIY projects kids can do with Dad for Father's Day Play Video - 3:51

Electronics

Hook dad up with the latest and greatest in electronics this Father's Day. Whether it's the Echo Dot or the latest GoPro, Dad will thank you kindly for bringing him up to speed electronics-wise with these best sellers.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Streaming Media Player, $40, Amazon

Amazon

Echo Dot, Amazon, $50, Amazon

Amazon

DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth 4.0 Portable Wireless Speaker, $35, Amazon

Amazon

SENSO Bluetooth Headphones, $37, Amazon

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $120, Amazon

Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $65, Amazon

Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, $80, Amazon

Amazon

GoPro HERO5 Black, $349, Amazon

Amazon

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link iPhone camera grip, 'Star Wars' BB-8 floor lamp and other gadgets for dads, grads Play Video - 5:06 iPhone camera grip, 'Star Wars' BB-8 floor lamp and other gadgets for dads, grads Play Video - 5:06

Clothing and accessories

Take a peek at some of the cool clothing and accessories others might be buying for their dads. Best sellers like the "Best. Dad. Ever." T-Shirt, the front pocket wallet or an old-school Casio Sports Watch are sure to be a hit.

"Best. Dad. Ever." T-Shirt, $7 - $11, Amazon

Amazon

Retro Rewind Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Columbia Sportswear Bora Bora Booney II Sun Hats, $29, Amazon

Amazon

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack, $60, Amazon

Amazon

Travelambo RFID Front Pocket Wallet, $15, Amazon

Amazon

CIOR Quick-Dry Water Shoes, $10 - $15, Amazon

Amazon

Casio Men's W800H-1AV Classic Sport Watch, $10, Amazon