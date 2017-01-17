share tweet pin email

It’s that magical time of year when the holiday hub-bub has died down and the stores are full of great stock. Even if you're still not ready to take down those Christmas lights, we're sure you're ready to take advantage of the the post-holiday sales!

We've combed the stores to find the best deals on items that will keep every member of your family warm — from coats to scarves to mittens to long johns to the warmest socks around!

For women:

From a giant parka to fur slippers that work indoors and outdoors, there are plenty of ways to keep cozy. And if you don’t like the look of a parka, go with a faux fur jacket or a blanket sweater for a more fashion-forward look.

For men:

This is the perfect time to update your accessories game with new black leather and shearling gloves. Wear them with snow pants from Target to keep warm in just about any situation. Base layers are always useful staple for freezing nights!

For boys:

Pair a colorful hoodie with the warmest hooded puffer for playing in the snow. It’s also a good time to stock up on easy-to-lose items like a snow hat and warm marled socks ... not that your kid would ever lose anything.

Columbia Boys' Snowslope II Bib Snowpant, $30 - $85, Amazon

Amazon

Nico Nico Aether Hoody, $53, Sweet William

Sweet William

For girls:

A winter classic, like Ugg boots, paired with a Zara quilted parka will make her the cutest snow bunny around. Other great deals include knit pants and a pompom hoodie that will add some winter cheer.