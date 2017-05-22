Wedding season is here! The 7 top places to buy unique gifts

share tweet pin email

Weddings are getting more expensive, and so are the gifts that go with them.

According to the wedding pros at The Knot, family and friends are shelling out more than ever to celebrate newly-married couples. A new survey revealed that the average amount spent on gifts is $118 for guests and $177 if they're in the bridal party. Yikes. If you're going to spend that kind of money, you certainly want to get something the couple will love.

But with so many shopping websites right at your fingertips, it's easier than ever to find a unique, personalized — and affordable! — gift that the newlyweds will treasure for years to come.

UncommonGoods

True to its name, this Brooklyn-based website curates one-of-a-kind pieces from independent designers and makers. They carry hundreds of unique products, many of which cost less than $100. For example, this beautiful Art Deco decanter set — engraved with the words "Yours, Mine and Ours" looks far fancier than its surprisingly affordable price tag.

Engraved decanter set, $65, UncommonGoods

uncommongoods.com / uncommongoods.com

Personalized venn diagram cutting board, $54, UncommonGoods

UncommonGoods / UncommonGoods

Custom state pillow set, $160, UncommonGoods

UncommonGoods / UncommonGoods

Target

As Target regulars already know, the big-box store is teeming with great finds, from designer fashion collaborations to cult-favorite beauty products. The same is true when it comes to wedding gifts — there's chic home decor by interior designer Nate Berkus, entertaining essentials from Target's own Threshold line, plus monogrammed servingware by Cathy's Concepts.

Threshold rose gold flatware set, $20, Target

Target / Target

Cheeky porcelain dinnerware set, $70, Target

Target / Target

Cathy's Concepts personalized slate serving board, $46, Target

Target / Target

Food52

If you're celebrating a stylish couple who spends all of their time in the kitchen, head to the shopping arm of this culinary website. The vintage cooking and serving pieces are more of a splurge, but just like grandma's well-seasoned cast iron pan, they're likely to be passed down from generation to generation. For something wedding-specific, consider this handcrafted wine box, which fits a trio of bottles meant to be opened at upcoming anniversaries.

Wedding wine box, $109, Food52

James Ransom / James Ransom

Monogrammed leather coaster set, $45, Food52

Rocky Luten / Rocky Luten

Salt and pepper bottle grinders, $69, Food52

Rocky Luten / Rocky Luten

Shutterfly

Can't remember the last time you developed a photo? Neither can we, but when it comes to gift-giving, it doesn't get much more meaningful than a framed photo. This lovely collage — which fits 14 images of the soon-to-be husband and wife — is the perfect way to turn a stunning engagement shoot (or Instagrammed vacation!) into a memorable keepsake.

Golden Love framed collage, $60, Shutterfly

Shutterfly / Shutterfly

Engraved glass cookie jar, $50, Shutterfly

Shutterfly / Shutterfly

Hand-drawn overlay canvas print, $70-$175, Shutterfly

Shutterfly / Shutterfly

The Grommet

Like Etsy, The Grommet showcases goods by up-and-coming makers. But unlike Etsy, the featured products and businesses are carefully selected, so you're not wading through pages and pages of search results for "unique wedding gifts." Honor the couple's big day with a piece of decor they'll be proud to put on display. To make it extra personal, spell out a fun message or their wedding hashtag before you hand this lightbox off to the happy couple.

My Cinema Lightbox customizable marquee, $50, The Grommet

My Cinema Lightbox / My Cinema Lightbox

Susquehanna Glass Company monogrammed wine glass set, $45, The Grommet

The Grommet / The Grommet

Define Design 11 personalized skyline shadow box, $49, The Grommet

The Grommet / The Grommet

Cost Plus World Market

Sure, you could simply pick an item off the pair's Bed, Bath & Beyond registry — but why not find something a little more special at its trendier sister store. Pair a practical gift (there are plenty of more traditional options) with a whimsical one that speaks to the newlyweds' entertaining personalities, whether they're grill masters or cocktail connoisseurs.

Black hexagonal wine rack, $30, Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market / Cost Plus World Market

Gold faceted barware collection, $20-$30, Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market / Cost Plus World Market

White marble cheese slicer, $13, Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market / Cost Plus World Market

Mouth

The online retailer seeks out the best specialty food and drink products from across the country and packages them into thoughtful gifts for foodies of all tastes. After the stress of planning a wedding, the couple will certainly appreciate unwinding with a thoughtful box of delicious treats (or booze) delivered straight to their door.

Date Night Taster, $85, MOUTH

MOUTH / MOUTH

Sparkling Cocktail Kit, $133, MOUTH

MOUTH / MOUTH

The Sweet Fix, $78, MOUTH

MOUTH / MOUTH

