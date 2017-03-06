11 best new drugstore skin care launches of 2017

share tweet pin email

As we head into March (can you believe it?), it's the perfect time to acknowledge all of the new beauty launches 2017 has had to offer so far. From acne-fighting gels to beer-infused body wash, here are our favorite newcomers in the drugstore aisle — at least when it comes to the skin care section.

1. Differin Gel, $14, CVS

Josh Dickinson / CVS

Acne sufferers can rejoice! Nearly 30 years later, the FDA has finally approved the first retinoid to be sold over the counter since salicylic acid. Designed to clear (and prevent) breakouts, blackheads, whiteheads, blemishes and clogged pores, this gel treatment is is gentle enough for daily use.

2. Dickinson’s Energizing Astringent Revitalizing Formula, $7, Jet.com

Jet

Dubbed as “nature’s little power plant,” this beauty favorite since 1866 has been revamped with key ingredients like vitamin B3 and caffeine. Beyond removing excess oil and preventing future breakouts, consider this a refreshing a wake up call for your complexion.

3. Dove Shower Foam, $6, Target

Target

The iconic body wash now has a 2017 makeover: The award-winning formula is re-imagined as a shower foam. Still infused with NutriumMoisture™ technology, the tried-and-true wash keeps skin nourished, hydrated and extra soft.

4. Vaseline Mature Skin Rejuvenation Healing Lotion, $6.50, Target

Target

Tailored for women with menopausal skin, this hydrating formula contains high levels of glycerin for intense moisturization. Plus, PPAR Activators help penetrate the skin to replenish lipids and boost the skin’s renewal cycle, while micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly relieve the feeling of dryness.

5. BRÖÖ Craft Beer Barber Hydrating Shower Session Wash, $6, Walmart

Julie McMillan / Walmart

Infused with real craft beer, make shower time a “boozy” sensation with this 4-in-1 grooming product. Created with shea butter, malted barley (a source of vitamin B) and hop flowers (essential oils), this borrowed-from-the-boys grooming product gently cleanses without stripping skin. And don't be scared by the ingredient list: You won’t smell like a can of brew after using!

6. Yes to Tomatoes Charcoal Warming Scrub, $10, Target

Target

With the perfect amount of light exfoliation, this deep-cleansing scrub helps detox clogged pores. This mixture of antioxidant-rich tomatoes, eco-friendly jojoba spheres and salicylic acid — designed specifically for oil or acne-prone skin — helps prevent future breakouts. It's like a quickie facial in the comfort of your own bathroom.

7. H2O+ Aquadefense Shielding Matcha Facial Essence, $42, Ulta

Ulta

Featuring matcha green tea and rice bran extracts, this spritz creates an invisible barrier against environmental toxins and is well worth the price tag to prevent breakouts.

8. Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer, $9, Target

Target

Finally, self-tanner you can apply in the shower! Based off their award-winning Wet Skin Moisturizer, this new formula builds believable, natural-looking color after just one application. Simply shower, rinse and towel off as usual.

9. CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil, $24, Ulta

Ulta

Banish the look and feel of dry, tight skin with this hybrid gel-oil facial moisturizer. Blended with five different ceramides to fortify and rebuild layers, it locks in moisture while improving skin's texture. The best part is that the product was developed with a dermatologist so expect a hard-working formula that’s gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

10. Mr. Bean Coffee Bean Skin Loving Organic Coconut Oil Scrub, $15, Walmart

Walmart

Need to jump start your morning routine? Simply buff away dead skin cells and stimulate blood flow with this invigorating scrub. A signature blend of active ingredients — like Robusta coffee beans, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, Himalayan pink rock salt, Demerara sugar, organic cacao and vitamin E oil — guarantee silky smooth skin.

11. No7 Lift and Luminate TRIPLE ACTION serum, $34, Walgreens

Walgreens

Powered by Matrixyl 3000 Plus (a proprietary peptide blend), this effective anti-wrinkle serum reverses signs of aging. Perfect for both day and night use, the quickly-absorbing formula will fight elasticity loss, uneven skin tone and fine lines. Consider this your new secret skin care weapon.