The 11 most smooch-worthy cherry lip balms ever

Are you ready for Valentine's Day? We're not referring to the flowers and chocolates — we're talking about your lips.

There’s something so delicious about a cherry-kissed pout — so much so that Katy Perry even sang about it.

From classic ChapStick to buzzy newcomer Dr. Lip Bang's, there are plenty of mega moisturizing and yummy options. And whether you like a natural lip or a hint of tint, we’ve got you covered. Ready to give your lips some TLC? Keep scrolling for 11 of the most smooch-worthy formulas. Even better, you can snag them all at your local drugstore (or online retailer) right now!

1. Hurraw! Black Cherry Lip Balm, $3.79, hurrawbalm.com

Serious work goes into each tiny tube of Hurraw's balm. Every July, the Hurraw team takes a trip to Montana's Flathead Lake to hand pick black cherries at the peak of freshness. That’s what makes this lip balm so tart and tasty — and gives its deep, sheer color.

2. Lip Smacker Smoothie Chillerz in My Cherry Amour, $2.50, Lipsmacker.com

Slightly nostalgic? Lip Smacker Smoothie Chillerz in My Cherry Amour is your childhood favorite, but with an cool twist. It leaves lips feeling like you just sipped a cherry smoothie!

3. Revlon Kiss Balm in Sweet Cherry, $4.49, Target.com

This hydrating lippie boasts natural fruit oils (raspberry seed, pomegranate and grapeseed), a sheer juicy hue, fresh fruity flavor and SPF 20 to boot.

4. Tony Moly Mini Cherry Lip Balm SPF 15, $10, Urbanoutfitters.com

Korean beauty export Tony Moly is known for its colorful, cute-as-can-be products. And this moisturizing, ever-so-slightly tinted balm — housed in an adorable cherry container — certainly doesn’t disappoint.

5. ChapStick Lip Balm in Classic Cherry, $1.99, CVS

Perhaps the most iconic of all, ChapStick Lip Balm in Classic Cherry still boasts the original formula — a consumer favorite since the late 1800s.

6. 100 Percent Pure Organic Cherry Lip Balm, $6, 100percentpure.com

Made with seven, earth-grown ingredients (sunflower seed oil, beeswax, coconut oil, cherry extract, vitamin E, rosemary leaf extract and calendula extract), this all-natural balm begs the question, why would you need anything else?

7. Nivea Cherry Lip Care, $2.99, CVS

A go-to for low-maintenance gals everywhere, this silky smooth stick delivers a subtle cherry scent and just a hint of color.

8. Dr. Lip Bang's Lip Freak in Atomic Cherry, $4.95, Lipbang.com

Kiss boring goodbye! This balm is quite literally buzzy, leaving your lips feeling positively electric and ready to pucker up.

9. Eco Lips Cherry Lip Balm, $2.49, EcoLips.com

Cheer up your lips with this delicious formula. The best part? One percent of each purchase is donated to Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization that builds schools in Ghana, Guatemala, Laos and Nicaragua.

10. Burt's Bees Wild Cherry Lip Balm, $3.30, Burtsbees.com

If you’re wild about cherry, you’ll go mad for this twist on a cult classic. A nourishing blend of cold-pressed cherry oil, vitamin E, beeswax and hydrating coconut oil will pamper your pout.

11. Maybelline Baby Lips in Cherry Me, $2.99, Target

Many products come up short on the search for soft, supple lips — but not this one! It’s mega-moisturizing for a full eight hours, so you’ll be ready whenever it’s time to smooch.