14 drugstore products celebrity experts recommend for a glowing face

If you want your skin to glow in those social media photos, the key is using the right products, but they don't need to cost a fortune!

TODAY Style is here to help! We asked celebrity skin care experts to share their favorite products for shimmery, glowing skin. The best part? Everything can be found in the beauty aisle at your local drugstore.

1. Maybelline Face Studio Master Strobe, $8, Target.com

"This is a super easy to use cream highlighter that can be applied all over the cheeks and eyes. It’s easy to blend and a great introduction to using a cream highlighter that is pretty foolproof," says celebrity makeup artist Kindra Mann, whose clients include Maisie Williams, Beth Behrs, Elisha Cuthbert, Katharine McPhee and Busy Philipps.

2. Physicians Formula Mineral Glow pearls, $14, CVS.com

"This highlighter contains a nice shimmery effect that makes the cheeks glow with a soft pop of color. It’s just the right amount of shimmer and comes in four shades, so you can have either a soft bronze effect or a more pearl highlighter style depending on the shade," says Mann.

3. e.l.f illuminating palette, $6, Target.com

"This is one of the best and most affordable shimmer pallets out there that anyone can use. It has four shades that can be used together or on their own to create a nice shimmery effect on the skin. Combine all the shades using a larger powder brush for an all over soft glow or use separately on the eyes and cheeks to achieve separate shades of highlight," says Mann.

4. L’Oreal® Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup, $8, Target.com

"It is the first step in creating a flawless, radiant canvas. The liquid formula blends easily and provides a silky finish that glows. I love that there are numerous shades to choose from, ranging in warm, neutral and cool tones," says Erin Guth, celebrity makeup artist with 20 years experience in television, film and print, and clientele including Zendaya and Sofia Carson.

5. Wet n Wild MegaGlo Illuminating Palette in Catwalk Pink, $5; on sale for $3, Walgreens.com

“I love to use this on the eyelids, cheekbones, and the bow of the lip for the perfect natural glow. It's the ultimate highlighter and it's currently under $3!” says celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan, whose celebrity clients include Kelly Osbourne, Lydia Hearst, Michelle Trachtenberg, Eva Longoria, Sonja Morgan.

6. No7 Radiant Glow Concealer, $14, Walgreens.com

“One of the best ways to keep a flawless complexion, even if you have dark circles or an uneven skin tone, is to use a brightening concealer. Perfect for under the eyes as well as for the entire face for both highlighting and evening out the skins tone. I also use it on the eyelid as a shadow base. It's great for someone who has dark eyelids and wants to brighten the entire eye area," says Kaplan.

7. L'Oreal Paris Ideal Moisture Even Skin Tone Day Cream, $7.79, Walgreens

“Always follow up with a good moisturizer; even oily skin needs moisture! (In fact, most people don't know that in most cases oily skin is producing oils to compensate for lack of moisture.) Get hydrated for healthy skin. I love the L’Oreal Ideal Moisture Even Skin Tone Day Cream because it leaves skin fresh and hydrated for a natural glow, and it’s perfect under makeup. It’s also great for fresh-faced, no makeup days," says Kaplan.

8. Burt's Bees Deep Pore Scrub in Soap Bark & Chamomile, $8.79, Walgreens

“You can't have beautiful makeup without beautiful skin! One of my favorite products to ‘get your glow on’ is Burt’s Bees Deep Pore Scrub. I love it because it removes dead skin cells and leaves behind fresh, clean glowing skin. This product really revitalizes the skin’s surface to get these desired results," says Kaplan.

9. IMAN Luxury Contour Trio, $10.59, Walgreens.com

"I love this product because it works wonders on women of color of varying skin tones and I'm all about multi-functionality! It's highlighting and contouring that is luminous and all in one product which will give that Perfect warm glow to the skin," says makeup artist Sisi Nike. Nike recently glammed Tiffany Riddick, background vocalist to Beyoncé’s singing trio, "The Mamas", for her destination wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and she has also worked with Angela Simmons, Tiwa Savage and Brianna Perry.

10. Milani Baked Bronzer, $8.79, Walgreens.com

"This one is a favorite of mine because you only need a light sheer veil of product for great pay off that photographs beautifully," says Nike.

11. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, $14, Walmart.com

"This is probably the holy grail to the dewy skin finish and glossy eyelid trend; it's also a must-have in every makeup artist's kit! It has so many meaningful purposes from soothing cracked skin to sunburn but the smallest amount on the high points of the cheekbone looks absolutely amazing when paired with a tinted moisturizer or BB Cream!" says Nike.

12. Revlon Highlighting Palette, $12.29, CVS.com

"The Revlon Highlighting Palatte in Bronze Glow gives the skin a beautiful holiday glow. I love it because it isn't glittery, but still brightens up the face. The warm tones also add some color for a sun-kissed finish, even in the winter months," says Daniel Chinchilla, Ariana Grande's makeup artist.

13. e.l.f. Baked Highlighter, $3, Target.com

"If you're looking to turn heads, the e.l.f. Baked Highlighters are the way to go. These give you instant glow and are extremely affordable. I also love using them under the brows to highlight the brow bone!" says Chinchilla.

14. NYX Matte Body Bronzer, $9, CVS.com

“I prefer a bronzer with no shimmer in it — especially for clients with oily or combination skin. We want to glow, but we don’t want our skin to be shiny!" says Jhousy Leon, owner of Blush Beauty in Milwaukee, whose celebrity clients have included Madonna, Ke$ha, Bret Michaels and Aaron Rodgers.

"My niece introduced me to NYX’s matte bronzer. I absolutely love it because it’s perfectly matte without looking heavy, and the light shade is perfect for that subtle highlight that lasts all day long. I love to apply this bronzer after foundation and concealer for a natural contour. It’s a great choice for those who want that on-trend glow without the glitter, and it’s fool-proof for everyday use. No streaks here!”