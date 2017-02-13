share tweet pin email

The Grammy Awards weren't the only glitzy red carpet event Sunday night. The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (aka, the BAFTAs) brought out Hollywood royalty and real royalty for a star-studded red carpet. The glamorous couture gowns and sparkly dresses even rivaled some of the over-the-top looks from across the pond.

Check out some of the best looks below.

Nicole Kidman

The actress has been stunning in bold looks all awards season, so it was no surprise that she knocked it out of the park at Sunday night's ceremony. The "Lion" star looked gorgeous in a fitted Armani Prive gown with an embellished bodice and a silk belt at the waist. She paired the look with an elongated diamond necklace that emphasized the gown's plunging neckline.

Emma Stone

The "La La Land" star took home the award for best actress and wore a unique Chanel outfit for the event. The straight-off-the-runway look featured an intricately beaded, tea-length dress paired with matching cropped pants. The star even accessorized the look with a pearl ankle bracelet, the same one worn by the model during the couture show.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis took home the award for best supporting actress for her work in "Fences," wearing a dress as vibrant as the characters she's know for playing. The strapless chiffon gown featured three different shades of blue that were strategically draped to create an eye-popping pattern.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams is nothing if not loyal to her favorite designer, Tom Ford — but who can blame her when she looks so amazing in his glamorous creations! The "Arrival" star wore a strapless column gown designed by her "Nocturnal Animals" director and paired the look with bold gemstone earrings. The emerald dress featured velvet trim at the bust that wrapped around to create a delicate bow at the back for a surprisingly elegant effect.

Michelle Williams

The "Manchester by the Sea" star stood out in this sparkling Louis Vuitton minidress. The silver shift featured a fierce facial print across the bodice in red, blue and white sequins. She kept her accessories simple and let the dress shine as the star of the show.

Naomie Harris

"Moonlight" star Naomie Harris chose Gucci for the awards ceremony in her home country. The feminine look was covered in pink and yellow pleats, and she defined her tiny waist with a belt that featured two large floral appliques.

Duchess of Cambridge

Even Hollywood royalty gets excited to meet a real-life princess, and the Duchess of Cambridge did not disappoint! She wore an off-the-shoulder, Alexander McQueen gown for the evening affair. The tiered dress featured a delicate flower pattern against a black backdrop that inflected just a hint of English garden party into an ultimately glamorous look.

Emily Blunt

Also wearing Alexander McQueen, Emily Blunt, who was nominated for her role in "The Girl on the Train," arrived at the awards show in this stunning number. The black gown featured bold embroidery throughout the bodice and cascading ruffles at the skirt. The star chose cobalt blue earrings and a large dragonfly ring to pull out spectacular colors in the embroidery.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz embraced a very '70s aesthetic in a metallic, off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace gown. She parted her eyebrow-grazing bangs in the middle to show off a smokey eye that completed the sultry look.

Felicity Jones

The British actress stunned in a black Christian Dior gown. The Swiss-dot texture added dimension to the look, but the real surprise was the jewel-encrusted straps that spelled out the designer's name!

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep kept it simple with a wide-leg tuxedo pant, a long jacket and a lace-embellished silk top. The polished look was the perfect way to mix it up for the awards ceremony.

Thandie Newton

The "Westworld" actress looked sleek in a black silk gown that featured a structured bodice and embroidered detailing at the waist. She paired the dark look with a burgundy lip for added drama.

Sophie Turner

The "Game of Thrones" actress looked like she could have been at the Grammys in this rocking Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit — and we were loving it!

J.K. Rowling

The groundbreaking British author also attended the evening's celebration and went for a monochromatic look. She paired her sophisticated, long-sleeved gown with matching heels and added a touch of sparkle with diamond earrings and a silver clutch.

Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles chose a whimsical, long-sleeved gown for the BAFTAs. The lavender chiffon was covered in delicate floral embroidery and the actress pulled her hair back in a piece-y, half-up style that added to the effortless effect of the look.