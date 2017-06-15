You can buy a piece of Audrey Hepburn's iconic wardrobe

share tweet pin email

As a humanitarian, fashion icon and movie star — known for her roles in classic films, like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Sabrina” — Audrey Hepburn has come to epitomize elegance. Even two decades after her passing, she remains a symbol of timeless sophistication.

Christie's Images Ltd. 2017 Bud Fraker captured Hepburn's refined style in this photo, shot in 1956, and available at the auction.

And if you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of her legendary wardrobe, you soon can ... for a price.

Christie's Images Ltd. 2017 / Getty Images This Burberry trench coat is just one of the items on the auction block.

Starting in September, Christie’s will auction off a collection of her treasured, personal items — including film memorabilia, clothing and accessories — which, until now, have remained in the ownership of her family.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Audrey Hepburn focused past ‘external,’ son says Play Video - 4:11 Audrey Hepburn focused past ‘external,’ son says Play Video - 4:11

Christie's Images Ltd. 2017 Hubert de Givenchy designed this cloqué silk cocktail dress for Hepburn for a 1966 photo shoot promoting her film “Two for the Road.”

Up for grabs are a robin’s egg blue cocktail dress — designed by her long-time friend Hubert de Givenchy — a Burberry trench coat (pictured above) and a selection of ballet flats.

Christie's Images Ltd. 2017 A pair of Hepburn's signature ballet flats could be yours!

But don’t expect these pieces to come cheap. In December 2006, the famed black satin gown she wore in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” fetched $577,638 at auction.

Paramount Pictures / Getty Images Contributor Hepburn — in her iconic role of Holly Golightly in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" — wears sunglasses, a black satin Givenchy gown, long gloves and a tiara.

There will be a public exhibition (starting Sept. 23) and a live auction (on Sept. 27) at Christie’s King Street headquarters in London. Can’t make it? Set your calendar for the online sale — Sept. 19 through Oct. 3.