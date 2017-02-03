Aubrey Plaza looks so different as a redhead! See her new look

You probably remember Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, the dark-haired, deadpan intern in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”
Plaza, 32, has been playing with different hair hues since “Parks and Rec” wrapped in 2015, and she recently debuted stunning auburn locks, seen here at the premiere of "The Little Hours" at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
She swept her coppery tresses into an edgy updo for the West Hollywood premiere of FX’s upcoming show, “Legion.” Plaza will co-star in the show, which is based on a Marvel Comics character and is linked to the “X-Men” film franchise.
Plaza's red hair is definitely a big change, because we're so used to seeing the actress as a brunette. However, she did flirt with auburn ombre waves back in 2014.
Later that year, Plaza was back to brunette, sporting a pretty shoulder-length style.
She lightened her hair to a flattering dark auburn when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Fresno" in March 2015.
Last June, she went a few shades darker and lopped off several inches. We love this cute blunt bob with bangs!
Then, last month, she took the plunge and went for what might be her lightest shade yet: a gorgeous coppery auburn.
It’s a big change for Plaza, but her new reddish strands are absolutely stunning with her skin tone. Maybe the chilly winter months made her want to reach for an extra-warm hair color!