Aubrey Plaza looks so different as a redhead! See her new look

You probably remember Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, the dark-haired, deadpan intern in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

Oh come on April. You know you’re a little excited. #WaffleWednesday #ParksandRec A photo posted by Parks And Recreation (@nbcparksandrec) on Feb 5, 2014 at 10:00am PST

Plaza, 32, has been playing with different hair hues since “Parks and Rec” wrapped in 2015, and she recently debuted stunning auburn locks, seen here at the premiere of "The Little Hours" at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Sundance Film F Aubrey Plaza attended "The Little Hours" premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

She swept her coppery tresses into an edgy updo for the West Hollywood premiere of FX’s upcoming show, “Legion.” Plaza will co-star in the show, which is based on a Marvel Comics character and is linked to the “X-Men” film franchise.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic file Plaza attended the premiere of "Legion" on Jan. 26 in West Hollywood, California.

Plaza's red hair is definitely a big change, because we're so used to seeing the actress as a brunette. However, she did flirt with auburn ombre waves back in 2014.

Brad Barket / AP file Plaza poses in April 2014.

Later that year, Plaza was back to brunette, sporting a pretty shoulder-length style.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images file The actress in November 2014.

She lightened her hair to a flattering dark auburn when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Fresno" in March 2015.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for SXSW file Plaza attended the "Fresno" premiere in March 2015 in Austin, Texas.

Last June, she went a few shades darker and lopped off several inches. We love this cute blunt bob with bangs!

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images file She rocked bangs and a bob in June 2016.

Then, last month, she took the plunge and went for what might be her lightest shade yet: a gorgeous coppery auburn.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images file Plaza at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January.

It’s a big change for Plaza, but her new reddish strands are absolutely stunning with her skin tone. Maybe the chilly winter months made her want to reach for an extra-warm hair color!