When it comes to beauty, we can say Ariel Winter is one of those hair chameleons.

The 19-year-old is always game to have some fun with her look, and her latest hair change is no exception.

The "Modern Family" star showed off a fiery red 'do on her social channels Thursday.

All Access Photo / Splash News Winter spotted leaving the salon with her new look.

The new hair color is complete with Winter's hair styled into a trendy, blunt lob.

Bb 🍒meets🦄 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 18, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

The new look is quite a departure from her usual dark brown locks.

Getty Images Ariel Winter's signature dark hair color.

However, she's no stranger to bold looks.

In March 2016, she sported what she calls a "strawberry" shade of red.

I'm now a 🍓! A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 10, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

And in 2014, Winter opted for a deep auburn hue, which she showed off at the Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images This is the darkest shade of red Winter has sported over the years.

Months later, she took things a step further with an eye-catching fire engine coloring.

💯 Hair by @ashleezakar_stylist and makeup by @kirinstagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 29, 2014 at 12:54pm PDT

Red isn't the only color she's tried either.

In April, the hair chameleon sported a bold and bright pink wig at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images This pink 'do might have just been a wig, but Winter looked fabulous.

In 2015, she went for a playful and fun look with pastel blue highlights.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic Winter rocked a bold look in 2015 with icy blue highlights.

And in 2013, she even tried out life as a blonde.

Back to blonde😉#fridaychange #blondie #imnaturallyblonde #nicetobeback #whatdoyouthink #selfie #blondeselfie #weekend #hairchange #hair A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 24, 2013 at 7:53pm PDT

But beyond her hair color, Winter also seems to like to change up her cut.

In December 2016, the actress debuted bold bangs at the Critics' Choice Awards. The new fringe was right on trend — it was definitely the "it" look of the moment.

Everyone from Jessica Biel to Katie Holmes tried out the trend, so it was no surprise when Winter jumped on the bandwagon, even though they were likely only clip-ins.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Is there any hairstyle Ariel Winter can't pull off?

And in November 2016, the star kissed her flowing waves goodbye and cut her hair into a chic bob.

Perhaps her new lob is a result of growing out this shorter style?

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images In January, she was still embracing her new short cut.

With so many gorgeous looks over the years, it's hard to pick our favorite.

Winter seriously can rock just about any 'do!

