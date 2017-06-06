share tweet pin email

Oh happy day! The Clooney twins have officially arrived.

While the world rejoices over the news of our latest celebrity babies obsession, Ella and Alexander Clooney, it's only fitting that we appreciate new mom Amal Clooney's pregnancy style.

As an international human rights lawyer, Amal fights tirelessly for refugees and victims of human trafficking and genocide. But somehow, amid it all, the renowned attorney also found time to become a fashion icon. Her everyday style and red carpet looks are always absolutely stunning, and her maternity wardrobe was certainly no exception.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link George and Amal Clooney welcome twins! Here are the details Play Video - 0:40 George and Amal Clooney welcome twins! Here are the details Play Video - 0:40

On March 29, Amal wore a vintage red Dior dress, vintage Balmain coat and floral pumps. She was on her way to give a speech at London's Chatham House on war crimes in Iraq and Syria.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock Amal Clooney wore a red shift and camel coat on her way to give a speech in London on war crimes in Syria and Iraq.

That evening, she took her springy look from day to night, wearing the same ensemble out to dinner in London.

GC Images Later that evening, Clooney wore the same chic outfit to dinner at Villandry, a Mediterranean restaurant in London.

On March 9, Amal opted for a retro yellow shift and matching jacket on her way to address the United Nations in New York City.

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images Amal Clooney arrives at the United Nations on March 9 wearing a retro-inspired suit.

In a powerful speech, she urged U.N. member states to hold the Islamic State accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Amal Clooney addresses human rights issues in emotional UN speech Play Video - 2:57 Amal Clooney addresses human rights issues in emotional UN speech Play Video - 2:57

“Somehow, we are no closer to justice today than when I addressed you last year,” she said. “Why is it that nothing has been done?”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images The yellow shirt dress with black trim has been compared to Jackie Kennedy Onnasiss's style.

The previous day, Amal was spotted out and about in a chic black blazer, matching pencil skirt and striped pumps.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News Amal Clooney was all smiles while out and about in New York City.

Clooney walked alongside her client, ISIS survivor and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News You can spot a bit of a baby bump as Clooney leaves the UN building in NYC

Later that day, Clooney switched out of her work clothes and donned a gorgeous, pink velvet dress and blush coat for a private dinner in New York.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News Amal Clooney looks radiant in pink on March 8.

Amal's baby bump at the time was just visible beneath her black-and-white printed dress, which she paired with a playful coat and tall boots during a trip to Paris on Feb. 26.

NurPhoto / Getty Images Amal and George Clooney leave their hotel in Paris on Feb. 26.

She looked fierce and fashion-forward in this graphic, mod-inspired dress and jacket combo. She and George were en route to the Ritz hotel in Paris on Feb. 25.

NurPhoto / Getty Images Pregnant Amal Clooney and Georges Clooney seen arriving at the Ritz hotel in Paris, on February 25, 2017.

Slideshow Photos Getty Images Amal Clooney's most stylish looks Whether playful or professional, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney always stays true to her polished personal style. Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of June 2013 Even when casually sporting flip-flops and sunglasses on a walk in London, Amal Clooney (previously Alamuddin) looks glamorous. INFphoto.com

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of March 2014 Leaving her hotel in New York City, the stylish lawyer rocks an eclectic pair of trousers and shoes. INFphoto.com

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2014 The lawyer and activist leaves work in an eggplant skirt suit. Amal became engaged to George Clooney just one month earlier. INFphoto.com

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2014 Looking pretty in powder pink, Alamuddin adds a retro touch with sweet bows on her shift dress. INFphoto.com

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2014 Magical monochrome! The ever-chic author and activist rocks head-to-toe khaki. INFphoto.com

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of June 2014 Afraid of color? Not this stunning lady who attended the Global Summit to end Sexual Violence in Conflict in a bold and bright coral. WireImage

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of June 2014 The future Mrs. Clooney walks in London looking like a street-style star in a leather moto jacket and statement necklace. WENN.com

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2014 Now that is how you do black tie! Amal Alamuddin joined fiancee George Clooney at the Celebrity Fight Night In Italy benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center Gala in Florence, Italy. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2014 Let the wedding festivities begin! George and Amal arrive in Venice, Italy, before their wedding weekend. AP

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2014 The glowing couple arrive at the Palazzo Ca Farsetti in Venice, Italy for a civil ceremony to make their wedding official. Her white palazzo pants and floppy hat give a sophisticated-yet-relaxed '70s vibe to the affair. AFP - Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2014 After the civil ceremony, the new Mrs. Clooney changed into a flirty-yet-sweet embroidered dress with an asymmetrical hem. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2014 The actual wedding gown was a dramatic, Oscar de la Renta stunner, seen here on the cover of People magazine. People

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of October 2014 Clooney enters the Greek Minister of Culture looking sharp in oversized, Jackie O-like sunglasses. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of December 2014 In a more relaxed look, Clooney leaves the airport looking effortlessly flawless in distressed jeans and a ribbed sweater. Splash News

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of January 2015 Clooney attends the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in a one-shoulder black gown and opera-length white gloves. Though slightly controversial, many agreed the style choice added an air of Old Hollywood glamour. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of March 2015 Looking like a native New Yorker, Amal rocks leather-like leggings in not-so-basic black and white. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of March 2015 Proving that her style is far from boring, Clooney chooses a groovy printed pant to pair with a fringe top. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of April 2015 Clooney visits her husband on the set of "Money Monster" in a laid-back outfit and wedge sneakers. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of April 2015 Sometimes the coolest looks are about keeping it simple. Clooney owns this breezy spring look with a flowy top, fringe bag and cork-wedge heels. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of April 2015 No skinny jeans here! Clooney takes a walk on the fashion-forward side with these wide-leg pants. BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2015 Solidifying her status as a fashion icon, Clooney wears a red-tiered gown to the 2015 Met Gala in New York City. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2015 Clooney, with her husband and niece, arrives at the premiere of "Tomorrowland" looking fun and flirty in a peach skirt and gold metallic pumps. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2015 She even looks amazing at the airport! Clooney chose a crocheted, green-and-blue frock for an arrival in Tokyo. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2015 Embodying the word "statuesque," Clooney looked like a goddess at the Tokyo premiere of "Tomorrowland." Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of August 2015 Few women can make a short, slinky, gold dress look as elegant as Clooney. How does she do it? We asked the experts. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2015 Even when dealing with serious matters, as she did while meeting jailed former Maldives leader Mohamed Nasheed in Maafushi, Clooney dresses appropriately in a professional black suit. AFP-Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2015 The girl knows how to rock color! Here she is in a lime green dress at Lincoln Center for the New York Film Festival. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2015 Buttoned up doesn't have to feel boring, as Clooney proved in a cheeky red dress with oversized buttons. BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2015 In pinstripes and a turtleneck, Clooney pairs a professional look with va-va-voom hair and a plum lip color. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of October 2015 Never forget the power of outerwear. Clooney's ombre green coat steals the show in London. GC Images via Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of October 2015 Clooney picks an on-trend, blush pink dress for the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of December 2015 Clooney attends makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas party in festive matching separates. Who says you have to wear a dress? Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of February 2016 Clooney stunned in this floral-covered Giambattista Valli dress at the "Hail Caesar!" premiere. The elegant look shared some similarities with the embroidered white dress she wore during her wedding weekend. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of February 2016 The renowned barrister went for classic glamour at the Berlin premiere of "Hail, Caeser!" in this vintage YSL gown. The head-turning dress featured a shimmering black bodice and a tulle overlaid skirt. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2016 Clooney at Cannes can do no wrong! She wore a soft yellow Versace gown for an appearance at the film festival with her husband. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2016 Somebody call the Mod Squad! Clooney slipped out of her floor-length gown in favor of a vibrantly pleated dress by Valentino. She paired the look with block heels and classic sunglasses. Splash News

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2016 Clooney was the picture of modest elegance on a trip to the Vatican in May 2016. She wore a knee-length Atelier Versace dress with three-quarter sleeves and a ribbon accent at the waist. She paired the look with a structured black hat for a look that invoked all the grace and sophistication of the 1950s. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of May 2016 Clooney went for an edgier date-night style in Rome. She wore an asymmetrical silk dress from Monse that featured a unique tie detail at the hem. The fashion-forward style almost invoked the sense of a men's dress shirt, complete with French cuffs and cuff links! Splash News

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2016 Clooney's business attire perfectly balances style and professionalism — a must for her appearances at events like the Women in the World reception honoring Ambassador Nadia Murad, the appointment of UN Office on Drugs and Crime Goodwill. She wore a cream Gucci dress with the signature grosgrain trim at the waist. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2016 Clooney also knows the power of separates. She wore a patterned navy-and-burgundy jacket with a matching skirt to meet the German prime minister in September 2016. AFP - Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2016 Clooney's never one to shy away from a bold print! For a stroll in New York City, she chose black-and-white gingham pants with a simple black sweater and added a pop of color with a raspberry coat by Altuzarra. GC Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2016 The power couple made their way to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in September 2016. Clooney wore a avant garde Alexander McQueen dress covered in colorful skulls, eyes, birds and cameras and paired the look with red pumps. Splash News

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of September 2016 What's black, white and red all over? Amal Clooney in this incredible Gucci dress! The pussy-bow detailing at the collar made for a perfect accent to the already sophisticated look. GC Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of October 2016 Clooney rubbed shoulders with Hugh Jackman in a cold-shoulder top from TIBI in October 2016. She paired the look with wide-leg cream pants that featured a unique floral print. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of November 2016 Looking perfectly polished in pinstripes, Clooney attended a speaking engagement at the Texas Conference for Women in November 2016. The sophisticated sheath was by Giorgio Armani. AFP - Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of January 2017 The couple attended a screening in London, where Clooney wore a floral-printed Dolce & Gabbana shift dress. A month later, it was confirmed that the couple are expecting twins in June. Getty Images

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of March 2017 Amal visits the Secretary-General Of The United Nations Antonio Guterres at United Nations Headquarters on March 10, 2017 in New York City. She wore In a navy cinched-waist dress with a Bottega Veneta bag. WireImage

Amal Clooney's most stylish looks of March 2017 Amal arrives at Chatham House in London to give a speech on war crimes in Syria and Iraq. She wore a Balmain Haute Couture camel coat layered over a red Dior Haute Couture shift dress from William Vintage. Her outfit was paired with Oscar de la Renta satin floral shoes and a tan Altuzarra bag. REX via Shutterstock

Amal couldn’t have looked any more glamorous in this strapless, feathered, ombre Versace gown, which she wore to the Cesar film awards ceremony in France.

EPA George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris on Feb. 24.

She looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump in the form-fitting number.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images Amal Clooney's form-fitting, strapless gown let her growing baby bump poke through.

Now we can't wait to see what Ella and Alexander will be wearing!

This article was originally published on Mar. 31, 2017 on TODAY.com.