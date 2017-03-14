share tweet pin email

As an international human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney fights tirelessly for refugees and victims of human trafficking and genocide.

Somehow, amid all this, the renowned attorney has also found time to become a fashion icon. Her everyday style and red carpet looks are always absolutely stunning, and her new maternity wardrobe is no exception.

Clooney, 39, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney in June, has been rocking one chic maternity outfit after another since announcing her pregnancy in February.

On March 9, Clooney opted for a retro yellow shift and matching jacket on her way to address the United Nations in New York City.

Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images Amal Clooney arrives at the United Nations on March 9 wearing a retro-inspired suit.

In a powerful speech, she urged U.N. member states to hold the Islamic State accountable for its crimes against humanity.

“Somehow, we are no closer to justice today than when I addressed you last year,” she said. “Why is it that nothing has been done?”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images The yellow shirt dress with black trim has been compared to Jackie Kennedy Onnasiss's style.

The previous day, Clooney — and her growing baby bump — were spotted out and about in a chic black blazer, matching pencil skirt and striped pumps.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News Amal Clooney was all smiles while out and about in New York City.

Clooney walked alongside her client, ISIS survivor and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News You can spot a bit of a baby bump as Clooney leaves the UN building in NYC

Later that day, Clooney switched out of her work clothes and donned a gorgeous, pink velvet dress and blush coat for a private dinner in New York.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News Amal Clooney looks radiant in pink on March 8.

Clooney’s baby bump was just visible beneath her black-and-white printed dress, which she paired with a playful coat and tall boots during a trip to Paris on Feb. 26.

NurPhoto / Getty Images Amal and George Clooney leave their hotel in Paris on Feb. 26.

The mom-to-be looked fierce and fashion-forward in this graphic, mod-inspired dress and jacket combo. She and George were en route to the Ritz hotel in Paris on Feb. 25.

NurPhoto / Getty Images Pregnant Amal Clooney and Georges Clooney seen arriving at the Ritz hotel in Paris, on February 25, 2017.

Clooney couldn’t have looked any more glamorous in this strapless, feathered, ombre Versace gown, which she wore to the Cesar film awards ceremony in France.

EPA George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris on Feb. 24.

She looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump in the form-fitting number.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images Amal Clooney's form-fitting, strapless gown let her growing baby bump poke through.

It’s been just more than a month since Clooney announced her pregnancy, and she’s already nailing maternity fashion. We can’t wait to see what the mom-to-be steps out in next!