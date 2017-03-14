As an international human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney fights tirelessly for refugees and victims of human trafficking and genocide.
Somehow, amid all this, the renowned attorney has also found time to become a fashion icon. Her everyday style and red carpet looks are always absolutely stunning, and her new maternity wardrobe is no exception.
Clooney, 39, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney in June, has been rocking one chic maternity outfit after another since announcing her pregnancy in February.
On March 9, Clooney opted for a retro yellow shift and matching jacket on her way to address the United Nations in New York City.
In a powerful speech, she urged U.N. member states to hold the Islamic State accountable for its crimes against humanity.
Amal Clooney addresses human rights issues in emotional UN speechPlay Video - 2:57
“Somehow, we are no closer to justice today than when I addressed you last year,” she said. “Why is it that nothing has been done?”
The previous day, Clooney — and her growing baby bump — were spotted out and about in a chic black blazer, matching pencil skirt and striped pumps.
Clooney walked alongside her client, ISIS survivor and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad.
Later that day, Clooney switched out of her work clothes and donned a gorgeous, pink velvet dress and blush coat for a private dinner in New York.
Clooney’s baby bump was just visible beneath her black-and-white printed dress, which she paired with a playful coat and tall boots during a trip to Paris on Feb. 26.
The mom-to-be looked fierce and fashion-forward in this graphic, mod-inspired dress and jacket combo. She and George were en route to the Ritz hotel in Paris on Feb. 25.
Clooney couldn’t have looked any more glamorous in this strapless, feathered, ombre Versace gown, which she wore to the Cesar film awards ceremony in France.
She looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump in the form-fitting number.
It’s been just more than a month since Clooney announced her pregnancy, and she’s already nailing maternity fashion. We can’t wait to see what the mom-to-be steps out in next!